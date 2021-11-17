Picton Property Income Ltd - Result of AGM

17 November 2021

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED

("Picton", the "Company" or the "Group")

LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today, all Ordinary and Special Business Resolutions set out in the Annual General Meeting Notice sent to Shareholders dated 15 October 2021 were duly passed.

Details of the proxy voting results which should be read alongside the Notice are noted below:

Ordinary Resolution For % Discretion

(voted in favour) % Against % Abstain 1 336,175,163 97.45 1,390 0.01 8,786,916 2.55 667,058 2 336,452,577 97.42 1,390 0.01 8,892,017 2.57 284,543 3 345,291,419 99.98 2,561 0.01 52,790 0.02 283,757 4 343,396,931 99.44 1,390 0.01 1,944,501 0.56 287,705 5 337,866,362 97.84 1,090 0.01 7,472,776 2.16 290,299 6 344,549,536 99.77 1,390 0.01 791,896 0.23 287,705 7 344,649,937 99.80 1,390 0.01 691,495 0.20 287,705 8 344,582,223 99.78 1,390 0.01 756,615 0.22 290,299 9 344,514,959 99.76 1,090 0.01 828,127 0.24 286,351 10 246,927,948 72.17 1,090 0.01 95,213,590 27.83 3,487,899 11 333,280,593 96.51 1,090 0.01 12,044,009 3.49 304,835 Special Resolution For % Discretion

(voted in favour) % Against % Abstain 12 336,335,696 97.42 2,090 0.01 8,920,782 2.58 371,959 13 334,147,883 96.76 2,390 0.01 11,185,992 3.24 294,262 14 318,338,455 92.18 2,390 0.01 26,990,344 7.82 299,338

The Board is pleased to note that all resolutions were passed with the requisite majority of votes and welcomes the support of the Company's shareholders.

The Board notes that while Resolution 11 - To receive and adopt the Directors' Remuneration Policy, had near unanimous support, Resolution 10 - To receive and adopt the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 March 2021, had lower overall support.

The Remuneration Committee gave careful consideration to executive remuneration during 2021 and sought external input including a consultation with larger shareholders, proxy agencies and other stakeholders prior to making its executive director pay proposal and devising the new Remuneration Policy.

It is therefore disappointing that that a minority of shareholders were unable to support this resolution. As the Company values an open and transparent dialogue with shareholders, it will continue to engage with them to ensure their views are understood.



