Patch Tattoo Therapy to Begin Accepting Bookings Again After Clearing Backlog

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / Patch Tattoo Therapy, after an overwhelming response to their US Opening in August, announces that they will accept bookings for April of 2022 starting on Christmas this year. Shortly after the studio's move from Shanghai, China to Los Angeles, they were quickly scheduled for 6 months out. The studio suspended bookings with their principal artist, Jingxi Gu, to avoid building a year long delay. Now that they have cleared some of that backlog, Patch Tattoo Therapy can open their calendar to new and existing customers.

The easiest way to book an appointment with Patch Tattoo Therapy is to contact them through their website. The process begins with an initial consultation to discuss the design of your new tattoo. Then Patch Tattoo recommends a 2-4 week waiting period between the consultation and your first tattoo appointment. Prior to reaching out, you should consider the ideal size and location on your body, choose color or grayscale, and style preference. You should send a photo of the area for drafting purposes and include a few inspiration photos of the design you are hoping to achieve.

Patch Tattoo Therapy artist Jingxi Gu can't wait to welcome new customers into the studio's family, "I am very excited to get started with new projects after we reopen bookings. I love exploring art styles and taking Chinese Painting style which is a beautiful color blend and merging it with realism and geometric elements. Compared to the complex geometric work I focused on in Shanghai, my new approach is elegant, unique and more focused on core elements. My clients are thrilled with the results."

ABOUT PATCH TATTOO THERAPY

Originally founded in Shanghai in 2016 by tattoo artist Jingxi Gu, Patch Tattoo Therapy partnered with studio manager Kevin Yang and moved operations to Los Angeles in late August of 2021. The studio is one of very few in the United States that offer Chinese Painting Style tattoos. In addition, they specialize in Realism and Minimalistic Geometric tattoos. The studio provides a unique tattoo experience focused on helping their clients heal through detailed, well-thought-out designs. They love listening to your stories and the inspiration behind your body art ideas. Patch Tattoo Therapy provides excellent services in the strictest sterile conditions. The studio facility and all their tools, instruments, and procedures have been inspected and approved by the LA County Health Department, including the use of disposable tattoo needle tips and disposable rotary cartridges. Their shop strives to create an inclusive atmosphere and is proud to be woman and minority owned, and LGTBQ+ friendly.

ABOUT JINGXI GU

Patch Tattoo Therapy artist Jingxi Gu graduated with a B.A. from the Academy of Arts & Design at Tsinghua University, Asia's highest ranked university. Jingxi has extensive experience in a wide range of art fields including sculpture, painting, drawing, and conceptual art. She is an active humanitarian who has lived a year in Wales using art therapy to help the disabled and lived in Ghana assisting the underprivileged build local communities. After 3 years in corporate design working for one of the top symbolists in the field, Jingxi has been a full-time tattoo artist since 2015. In 2021, Jingxi took her talents to sunny Los Angeles and is excited to design and create the best tattoos for her clients. You can view a portfolio of her work on Instagram.

