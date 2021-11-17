Regulatory News:

The first fully rideable prototype of the NAWA Racer e-motorbike, developed by an expert group of partners comprised of leading French energy storage experts NAWA Technologies, AKKA Technologies (Paris:AKA) (BSE:AKA) (ISIN:FR0004180537), Pronergy, FAAR and YSY Group will be revealed at 'EICMA 2021' the world's biggest two-wheeled show in Milan from 25-28th November.

NAWA Racer is a zero-emission motorbike concept that illustrates how NAWA's next-gen nano-based ultracapacitors, called NAWACap, can be applied to a real-world electric vehicle (EV) powertrain, by combining them with conventional lithium-ion cells to create a hybrid battery system.

Optimising both energy sources, the innovation opens up new possibilities for all e-powertrains, greatly improving efficiency, reducing the size of the lithium-ion battery as well as charging times, potentially doubling range and extending entire system life. Entirely modular and scalable, the system is perfectly suited for two-wheelers but also applicable to any electric vehicle.

For the initial design of the NAWA Racer concept, NAWA Technologies was supported by expert design and engineering services provider Envisage Group based in Coventry, UK. To develop a fully functioning prototype, NAWA has had the support of InnoEnergy, the innovation arm of the European Innovation Institute, assembling an expert consortium of French partners consortium comprised of NAWA itself, AKKA Technologies, Pronergy, FAAR and YSY Group. NAWA will bring the next evolution of this concept to EICMA 2021 (Booth B79 Pavilion 18).

Intended to turn heads as well as offer a ground-breaking electric powertrain, NAWA Racer can reach a range of up to 300 km in an urban environment. NAWA Racer brings a modern twist to its retro looks with simple, smooth lightweight composite panels and rear arm and an in-wheel motor. NAWA Racer will also focus on customisation with multiple ways to tailor and futureproof its striking design.

Pascal Boulanger, Founder of NAWA Technologies, and CTO said: "NAWA Racer is our vision for the electric motorbike of tomorrow a retro café racer-inspired machine, but one that is thoroughly modern. It is lightweight, fast and fun, perfect for an emission-free city commute that will put a smile on your face. But thanks to its revolutionary electric powertrain, which combines NAWA's ultracapacitors with lithium-ion, it also lays down a blueprint for the future.".

ABOUT NAWA TECHNOLOGIES

Headquartered in Aix-en-Provence, France with a second location in Dayton, Ohio in the US, NAWA Technologies is a world-leader in innovative energy storage and composites. Its range of game-changing products are all based on one patented technology: vertically aligned carbon nanotubes (VACNT).

NAWA has applied the unique properties of VACNT to create high power and high energy ultracapacitors, one of the fastest electrodes for lithium batteries and also reinforced carbon fiber composites.

NAWA Technologies now enters its next exciting phase mass manufacturing on both sides of the Atlantic but with environmental benefits always at its core. NAWA's goal is to be a carbon neutral company. Already, its NAWACap batteries have been awarded 1000 efficient solution for the planet by Solar Impulse foundation.

ABOUT AKKA

AKKA is a European leader in engineering consulting and R&D services. Our comprehensive portfolio of digital solutions combined with our expertise in engineering, uniquely positions us to support our clients by leveraging the power of connected data to accelerate innovation and drive the future of smart industry. AKKA accompanies leading industry players across a wide range of sectors throughout the life cycle of their products with cutting edge digital technologies (AI, ADAS, IoT, Big Data, robotics, embedded computing, machine learning, etc.) to help them rethink their products and business processes. Founded in 1984, AKKA has a strong entrepreneurial culture and a wide global footprint. Our 20,000 employees around the world are all passionate about technology and share the AKKA values of respect, courage and ambition. The Group recorded revenues of €1.5 billion in 2020. AKKA Technologies (AKA) is listed on Euronext Paris and Brussels segment B ISIN code: FR0004180537.

For more information, please visit: https://www.akka-technologies.com/

Follow us on: https://twitter.com/AKKA_Tech

