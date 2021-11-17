- (PLX AI) - Vallourec Q3 EBIT EUR 72 million.
- • Q3 net income EUR -7 million
|Vallourec Q3 EBITDA EUR 128 Million
(PLX AI) - Vallourec Q3 EBIT EUR 72 million.• Q3 net income EUR -7 million
Vallourec reports third quarter and first nine months 2021 results
|Vallourec reports third quarter and first nine months 2021 results
Meudon (France), November
17th
2021 - Vallourec, a world leader in premium tubular solutions, announces today its results...
|Vallourec reports third quarter and first nine months 2021 results
