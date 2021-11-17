Attributes 293% Revenue Growth to technologies that simplify and accelerate complex clinical trial activities

Clinical Ink today announced it ranked on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 27th year. Clinical Ink grew 293% during this period.

Clinical Ink's Chief Executive Officer, Ed Seguine, credits the 293% growth to expertise in highly complex therapeutic areas (Alzheimer's, Lupus, COVID) and novel execution models such as decentralized and remote trials. Seguine stated, "Clinical Ink has consistently delivered results for our customers and earned their trust. We've always been at the forefront of innovation with technologies that simplify and accelerate complex clinical trial activities. The recent acquisition of Digital Artefacts will drive future growth as we lead the next wave of innovation by simplifying the adoption of digital endpoints."

About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies both public and private in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

Clinical Ink ranked No. 393 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500.

About Clinical Ink

Clinical Ink, a global clinical technology company, offers data certainty from source to submission. Our Lunexis eSource clinical technology and configurable direct data capture, eCOA, patient engagement, telehealth, eConsent, and instrumented data collection modules provide a suite of solutions for capturing and integrating electronic data from sites, clinicians, caregivers, and patients at its source. Clinical Ink's therapeutic-area-specific approach to study design and data capture with specific expertise in neurocognitive testing enables more precise scales for cognitive and human factors assessments, including performance, behavior, movement, and all real-world activity.

