The legal status of workers in the online platform economy particularly in delivery and ride-hail businesses is the subject of intense media scrutiny in the UK following key decisions in cases involving Uber and Deliveroo in 2021.

These rulings came to opposing views about whether workers are classified as employees or self-employed.

This report offers a detailed picture of the current regulatory regime for the online platform services sector in the UK, also covering relevant environmental legislation.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive summary

2 Introduction to the UK platform economy

3 Current regulatory regime

3.1 UK regulatory landscape

4 Employment

4.1 National regulatory framework

5 Environmental

5.1 Anti-trust

5.2 Delivery of restricted categories of product

5.3 Regional/local regulatory issues planning and other local policy areas

