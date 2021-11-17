Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Announces Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV:GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of 5,000,000 flow through units at a price of $0.40 cents per share for gross proceeds of $2,000,000. Each Flow-Through unit consists of one common share that qualifies as a "flow-through share" as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act and one share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional non-flow common share at the price of $0.75 for 36 months after closing.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for exploration expenses on the Company's mineral properties in Atlantic Canada.

A finder's fee may be paid to eligible finders in accordance with the TSX Venture Exchange policies. All securities issued pursuant to the offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of closing. The offering and payment of finders' fees are both subject to approval by the TSX-V.

About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Antimony, Tungsten and Gold.

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

