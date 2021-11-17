BorrowMoney.com, Inc.: BorrowMoney.com (OTC:BWMY) Launches A New Website

Promising Customers a Better Way to Borrow®.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / BorrowMoney.com launches today as the latest start up to enter the financial technology marketplace. The www.borrowmoney.com site promises consumers a simplified process when it comes to applying for a loan with easy-to-understand instructions and a minimal amount of application forms. Simplicity and user intuitiveness is what sets BorrowMoney.com apart from its current competition of other well-known lead generating sites such as LendingTree.com, NerdWallet.com, Quicken Loans and Loan Depot. Their main goal is to turn some light on the dark world of finance and provide consumers a better way to borrow.

"Our site currently offers personal loans and business loans, but we will soon expand to provide auto loans, mortgage loans, debt consolidation and information on credit card options," states the company's CEO, Aldo Piscitello. "We took a real hard look at the competition and saw where other lending platforms were lacking. In turn we were able to develop a site that really stood out and put the borrower first."

Along with its easy loan application process, BorrowMoney.com also offers the option for borrowers to choose legitimate lenders in their own community through their local lender program. By choosing a preferred loan in the community, many borrowers can form a closer relationship with their lender and be able to choose from specialized contracts specifically available to the area.

Not only does BorrowMoney.com offer consumers a better way to borrow through their simple processes and local lenders, but they also have a database of trusted sources and refereed articles available free of charge. By providing information on the latest financial issues and financial tips, the site aims to help the public make smart money choices.

Dr. Andrew Trumbach, BorrowMoney.com' s CFO says, "Our main purpose is to help people become financial savvy. So many people say they are 'not good with money,' and we are here to do something about it. Whether you're looking to find the best loan rate or just learn more about a specific financial transaction and what options are available in general, our site provides those services for free."

More details and updates will be released by the Company on a timely basis.

About BorrowMoney.com

BorrowMoney.com first launched in 2021 as a way to help consumers navigate the difficult world of finance and become a reputable source for anyone needing a loan. Their simple, step-by-step loan application process makes for a better experience, and their relationships with reputable lenders gives consumers the option to choose

better rates. The site also offers trusted articles on the latest financial news completely free of charge in order to inform the public on making better money choices. For more information, please visit BorrowMoney.com.

