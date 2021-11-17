Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Director's Dealings

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / Argo Blockchain, a global leader in cryptocurrency mining (LSE:ARB; NASDAQ:ARBK), today announces that on 16 November 2021, Peter Wall, Chief Executive Officer of Argo, and Alex Gow, a person closely associated with Sarah Gow, a non-executive director of Argo, purchased the following American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) representing 10 ordinary shares of £0.001 each in the capital of the Company (Ordinary Shares) and Ordinary Shares respectively.

PDMR / Person closely associated Ordinary Shares / ADRs purchased1 Weighted average price Resultant Shareholding of Ordinary Shares Percentage of the total voting rights of the Company Peter Wall 7,100 ADRs representing 71,000 Ordinary Shares $19.132 per ADR 1,116,000 0.24% Alex Gow1 40,000 Ordinary Shares £1.32 per Ordinary Share 815,0002 0.17%2

Notes:

1 - Person closely associated with Sarah Gow, a director of the Company

2 -The total interests of Sarah Gow and persons closely associated with her in the Company's share capital are 2,740,000 Ordinary Shares representing 0.59% of the total voting rights of the Company.

The information communicated in this announcement is inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation 596/2014.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Peter Wall 2. Reason for the Notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Argo Blockchain PLC b) LEI 213800WPCCYSDYY26J54 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument American Depositary Receipts Identification Code US0401261047 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of American Depositary Receipts c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) US$ 19.132 per ADR 7,100 ADRs d) Aggregated information: · Aggregated volume · Price 7,100 ADRs US$ 19.132 per ADR e) Date of the transaction 16 November 2021 f) Place of the Transaction Nasdaq

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Alex Gow 2. Reason for the Notification a) Position/status Person closely associated with Sarah Gow, a director of the Company b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Argo Blockchain PLC b) LEI 213800WPCCYSDYY26J54 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares Identification Code GB00BZ15CS02 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 132 pence per Ordinary Share 40,000 Ordinary Shares d) Aggregated information: · Aggregated volume · Price 40,000 Ordinary Shares 132 pence per Ordinary Share e) Date of the transaction 16 November 2021 f) Place of the Transaction London Stock Exchange

This announcement contains inside information.

About Argo:

Argo Blockchain plc is a global leader in cryptocurrency mining with one of the largest and most efficient operations powered by clean energy. The Company is headquartered in London, UK and its shares are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker: ARB and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States under the ticker: ARBK.

