Mittwoch, 17.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Übernahme perfekt! Bryan-Adams-Company vor Markenlaunch
Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Director's Dealings

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / Argo Blockchain, a global leader in cryptocurrency mining (LSE:ARB; NASDAQ:ARBK), today announces that on 16 November 2021, Peter Wall, Chief Executive Officer of Argo, and Alex Gow, a person closely associated with Sarah Gow, a non-executive director of Argo, purchased the following American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) representing 10 ordinary shares of £0.001 each in the capital of the Company (Ordinary Shares) and Ordinary Shares respectively.

PDMR / Person closely associated

Ordinary Shares / ADRs purchased1

Weighted average price

Resultant Shareholding of Ordinary Shares

Percentage of the total voting rights of the Company

Peter Wall

7,100 ADRs representing 71,000 Ordinary Shares

$19.132 per ADR

1,116,000

0.24%

Alex Gow1

40,000 Ordinary Shares

£1.32 per Ordinary Share

815,0002

0.17%2

Notes:

1 - Person closely associated with Sarah Gow, a director of the Company

2 -The total interests of Sarah Gow and persons closely associated with her in the Company's share capital are 2,740,000 Ordinary Shares representing 0.59% of the total voting rights of the Company.

The information communicated in this announcement is inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation 596/2014.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Peter Wall

2.

Reason for the Notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Argo Blockchain PLC

b)

LEI

213800WPCCYSDYY26J54

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument

American Depositary Receipts

Identification Code

US0401261047

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of American Depositary Receipts

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
US$ 19.132 per ADR7,100 ADRs

d)

Aggregated information:

· Aggregated volume

· Price

7,100 ADRs

US$ 19.132 per ADR

e)

Date of the transaction

16 November 2021

f)

Place of the Transaction

Nasdaq

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Alex Gow

2.

Reason for the Notification

a)

Position/status

Person closely associated with Sarah Gow, a director of the Company

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Argo Blockchain PLC

b)

LEI

213800WPCCYSDYY26J54

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares

Identification Code

GB00BZ15CS02

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
132 pence per Ordinary Share40,000 Ordinary Shares

d)

Aggregated information:

· Aggregated volume

· Price

40,000 Ordinary Shares

132 pence per Ordinary Share

e)

Date of the transaction

16 November 2021

f)

Place of the Transaction

London Stock Exchange

This announcement contains inside information.

For further information please contact:

Argo Blockchain

Peter Wall
Chief Executive

via Tancredi +44 203 434 2334

finnCap Ltd

Corporate Finance
Jonny Franklin-Adams
Tim Harper
Joint Corporate Broker
Sunila de Silva

+44 207 220 0500

Tennyson Securities

Joint Corporate Broker
Peter Krens

+44 207 186 9030

OTC Markets
Jonathan Dickson
jonathan@otcmarkets.com

+44 204 526 4581
+44 7731 815 896

Tancredi Intelligent Communication
UK & Europe Media Relations

Emma Valgimigli
Emma Hodges
Salamander Davoudi
argoblock@tancredigroup.com

+44 7727 180 873
+44 7861 995 628
+44 7957 549 906

About Argo:

Argo Blockchain plc is a global leader in cryptocurrency mining with one of the largest and most efficient operations powered by clean energy. The Company is headquartered in London, UK and its shares are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker: ARB and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States under the ticker: ARBK.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Argo Blockchain PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/673450/Argo-Blockchain-PLC-Announces-Directors-Dealings

