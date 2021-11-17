Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2021) - 22NW Fund, LP ("22NW") announced today that it has requisitioned a meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. ("DIRTT") under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) to remove six of the eight current directors of DIRTT, being Todd Lillibridge, Denise Karkkainen, Shauna King, Jim Lynch, Steve Parry and Diana Rhoten, and replace them with six highly qualified director candidates, being Aron English, Cory Mitchell, Douglas Edwards, Scott Robinson, Scott Ryan and Ken Sanders. 22NW has requested that the Meeting be held no later than January 21, 2022.

22NW owns 15,894,165 DIRTT shares ("Shares"), representing 18.6% of the issued and outstanding Shares. 22NW and joint actors own 16,124,049 Shares, representing 18.9% of the issued and outstanding Shares.

Depending on market conditions and other factors, 22NW may in the future increase or decrease its ownership, control or direction over Shares through market transactions, private agreements or otherwise.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

For further information or to receive a copy of the report filed in connection with this press release, please see DIRTT's profile on the SEDAR website (http://www.sedar.com) or contact Aron English at 206-227-3078 or info@englishcap.com.

