Clinical Trial of MedX's DermSecure Platform to include three university hospitals

MedX Health Corp. ("MedX" or the "Company") (TSXV: MDX) is pleased to announce an inaugural clinical trial of its leading-edge DermSecure Screening Platform at three university hospitals across Turkey in early 2022.

Through its recently announced distribution agreement with Makromed/Arhan Global A.S, MedX's DermSecure Screening Platform will be used in a clinical trial overseen by noted Turkish dermatologist, Dr. Emel Erdal Çalikoglua Professor of Dermatology at Dokuz Eylül University in Izmir, Turkey. The clinical trial will also include Kocaeli University, led by Professor of Dermatology, Dr. Dilek Bayramgürler, as well as Bursa Uludag University, led by Professor of Dermatology, Dr. Emel Bülbül Baskan and Associate Professor, Dr. Serkan Yazici.

The clinical trial will run for 6 months and involve an estimated 300 patients throughout Turkey. Following its successful completion, MedX and its distribution partner Makromed/Arhan Global A.S, anticipate the technology will become more widely available in clinics, pharmacies and insurance companies across the country. This study builds on MedX's existing European commercialization pilots in the Netherlands and Italy, as part of the company's global commercialization strategy. Additional commercialization pilots are anticipated in the coming months.

"There are types of melanoma tumors which we can more effectively treat by early detection. As such, I strongly believe that MedX's SIAscopy and DermSecure can help our fight against melanoma," said Dr. Emel Erdal Çalikoglu"We look forward to seeing the results of this study and bringing MedX's world-class teledermatology device and platform to those dermatology patients who need it most. Using MedX's innovative technology should become part of dermatologists' daily practice."

Sylvain Desjeans, MedX CEO, said, "This inaugural clinical trial marks an important first step in establishing our technology and path to reimbursement in medical facilities across Turkey, a market of more than 80 million people. It's a significant milestone in our global commercialization strategy."

"Working with such notable dermatologists as Dr. Çalikoglu means securing a strong, credible foothold with the dermatology community in the Turkish market," added Chantal Ward, MedX Director, Medical Affairs. "We eagerly anticipate the results of the study, and the positive impact it will have on skin health patients across the country."

Naman Demaghlatrous, MedX Managing Director of Europe, Middle East and Africa, said, "With the clinical trial and distribution agreement with Makromed, this market shows incredible growth potential for MedX both in terms of increasing patient access and establishing reimbursement through the Turkish healthcare system. We look forward to leveraging this growth opportunity as one of many in Europe and beyond."

Teledermatology is a subspecialty of dermatology that offers safe and effective virtual care patient screening and assessment eliminating the need for in-person appointments with a dermatologist. Unlike other teledermatology screening tools available, MedX's DermSecure Screening Platform features high-resolution image capture technology for moles, lesions and other skin conditions; providing a complete, virtual dermatological assessment by a certified dermatologist within just 72 hours.

MedX's leading telemedicine platform allows health-care practitioners to quickly and accurately assess suspicious moles, lesions and other skin conditions via its image capture technology, SIAscopy, and its secure, cloud-based patient management system, DermSecure, which transmits and stores patient data throughout the assessment process. MedX's SIAscopy is the only technology that captures five images, including four spectrophotometric images 2mm below the skin's surface.

About MedX:

MedX, headquartered in Ontario, Canada, is a leading medical device and software company focused on skin health with its SIAscopy on DermSecure telemedicine platform, utilizing its SIAscopy technology. SIAscopy is also imbedded in its products SIAMETRICS, SIMSYS, and MoleMate, which MedX manufactures in its ISO 13485 certified facility. SIAMETRICS, SIMSYS, and MoleMate include hand-held devices that use patented technology utilizing light and its remittance to view up to 2 mm beneath suspicious moles and lesions in a pain free, non-invasive manner, with its software then creating real-time images for physicians and dermatologists to evaluate all types of moles or lesions within seconds. These products are cleared by Health Canada, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Therapeutic Goods Administration and Conformité Européenne for use in Canada, the US, Australia, New Zealand, the European Union, Brazil and Turkey. Visit https://medxhealth.com

