Calian Group Ltd.: Calian, L-SPARK Launch Accelerator Program to Advance Digital Health Technology Innovation

Program aims to grow small and medium-sized technology enterprises

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / Calian Group Ltd., (TSX:CGY), a diverse products and services company providing innovative solutions for the healthcare, communications, learning and security sectors and L-SPARK, Canada's largest software-as-a-service accelerator, announce the launch of their joint accelerator program, which aims to grow Canadian technology companies in the rapidly expanding area of digital health.

The partnership will help small and medium-sized technology enterprises (SMEs) grow their businesses and bring new products to market by integrating with the Calian digital health platform as a service (PaaS) solution. Doing so will enable value-added functionality across the care continuum. Chosen companies will also gain access to Calian sales and distribution channels and extensive customer base. Ideal participants are Canadian companies focused on areas such as care team collaboration, education content and patient engagement, remote monitoring, and medication management.

Calian is deeply rooted in the Canadian healthcare industry and has a demonstrated track record in delivery of high-quality healthcare services and solutions for over 20 years. With a network of more than 2,400 health care professionals, Calian supports over six million patient visits per year at over 180 clinic locations across Canada.

"This is an exciting initiative with the potential to transform the healthcare experience," says Sacha Gera, President, IT and Cyber Solutions, Calian. "In cultivating the emerging MedTech ecosystem in Canada, we can provide healthcare organizations with easy access to high-value capabilities that can improve the efficiency, agility and quality of care."

"Healthcare is undergoing a major digital transformation, driven by urgent need along with rapidly evolving digital health technologies to improve care delivery and accessibility", said Leo Lax, Executive Managing Director of L-SPARK. "By partnering with Calian to deliver this new accelerator program, we are bringing together an established leader in the digital health industry with emerging health tech innovators to deliver next generation solutions to the market. This program will help to bring innovative health solutions into the hands of more clinicians, improving both efficiencies and patient outcomes."

Applications for the Calian L-SPARK MedTech Accelerator are now open and will run until December 15, 2021, after which a short list of companies will be invited to participate in a two-week "bootcamp" in January to learn more about the Calian platform and work with an L-SPARK mentor. Calian and L-SPARK will then host a selection day where they will choose the companies that will make up the inaugural accelerator cohort.

While this is not a material announcement, it represents the Calian focus on continuous improvement and innovation, key components of the four-pillar growth strategy. For more information, or to apply to the next accelerator round, visit https://www.l-spark.com/apply/calian-l-spark-medtech-accelerator/.

About Calian

calian.com

Calian employs over 4,500 people in its delivery of diverse products and solutions for private sector, government and defence customers in North American and global markets. The Company's diverse capabilities are delivered through: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions. Advanced Technologies provides innovative products, technologies and manufacturing services and solutions for the space, communications, defence, nuclear, government and agriculture sectors. Health manages a network of more than 2,400 healthcare professionals delivering primary care and occupational health services to public and private sector clients across Canada. Learning is a trusted provider of emergency management, consulting and specialized training services and solutions for the Canadian Armed Forces and clients in the defence, health, energy and other sectors. IT and Cyber Solutions supports public and private-sector customer requirements for subject matter expertise in the delivery of complex IT and cyber security solutions. Headquartered in Ottawa, the Company's offices and projects span Canada and international markets. Calian makes investments such as these in part to support anticipated economic development requirements for Canadian Defence programs.

About L-SPARK

l-spark.com

L-SPARK is Canada's leading accelerator for Software as a Service (SaaS) companies, and also offers targeted programs in partnership with leading corporations in MedTech, Connected Vehicles, IoT and CyberSecurity. Since the launch of their first cohort in January 2015, L-SPARK has accelerated over 95 companies across Canada who collectively have raised over $115M in follow-on funding. With over 10,000 investors, corporate partners and startups now in their network, L-SPARK has curated a dynamic Canadian tech community for participating companies to join.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media inquiries:

Calian

613-599-8600 x 2298

info@calian.com

L-SPARK

Stef Reid, Director of Marketing

613 620 0724

stef@l-spark.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

DISCLAIMER

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.

Calian · Head Office · 770 Palladium Drive · Ottawa · Ontario · Canada · K2V 1C8

Tel: 613.599.8600 · Fax: 613-592-3664 · General info email: info@calian.com



SOURCE: Calian Group Ltd.





View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/673498/Calian-L-SPARK-Launch-Accelerator-Program-to-Advance-Digital-Health-Technology-Innovation