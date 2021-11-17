Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.11.2021
Übernahme perfekt! Bryan-Adams-Company vor Markenlaunch
17.11.2021
Valeo - Invitation - See the invisible

PARIS, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover Valeo's newest innovation for safer and more autonomous mobility in an upcoming virtual event, available by clicking the link www.valeo.webstream.fr/media-pressconference

Valeo - November 23rd - See the invisible

Join in on one of two sessions that will be held on November 23rd at 11am CET (Paris time) or 5pm CET (Paris time).

During each of these sessions, the speakers will be available to answer your questions after the presentation.

To confirm your attendance to this event, please respond to:
press-contact.mailbox@valeo.com.

Contact:
e-mail : press-contact.mailbox@valeo.com

Valeo 2020 Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1691454/Valeo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1343650/Valeo_2020_logo.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
