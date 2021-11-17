Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 18.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Übernahme perfekt! Bryan-Adams-Company vor Markenlaunch
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PFGD ISIN: BMG359472021 Ticker-Symbol: 0QQA 
Tradegate
17.11.21
21:09 Uhr
20,720 Euro
+1,140
+5,82 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLEX LNG LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLEX LNG LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,20020,62017.11.
20,32020,56017.11.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.11.2021 | 23:29
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FLEX LNG: Flex LNG - Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders

Øystein M Kalleklev, CEO of Flex LNG Management AS, has today exercised 60,000 stock options vested in the period September 7, 2018 to September 7, 2021. The original strike price was $14.3 per share, but have been adjusted to $12.9 (the "Adjusted Strike Price") due to $1.4 dividend paid per share since the options were granted. The stock options have been cash settled with the difference of the Adjusted Strike Price and the closing price at NYSE on November 17, 2021 of $22.78.

Following the exercising of these stock options, Mr. Kalleklev holds 50,000 shares in Flex LNG Ltd. as well as 250,000 stock options vesting over the period August 16, 2021 to September 7, 2024 with an average original strike price of $15.84. The strike price under these stock options is also adjusted for dividend payments.

Please see the attached form for notification and public disclosure of transaction attached.

This notification has been publicly disclosed in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • Flex LNG - Disclosure of transaction by PDMR (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/00f91b1d-13b9-4c1e-826f-d9104c7b8dba)

FLEX LNG-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.