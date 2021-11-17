Petersen Inc. Awarded Global Supplier by Bechtel

Bechtel awards Petersen Inc. 2020-2021 Supply Chain Excellence for their contributions to the Hanford Vit Plant project

OGDEN, UTAH / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / Petersen Inc. announced today that Bechtel has recognized them with a Global Supplier Award for 2020-2021. Companies were evaluated on multiple factors including overall performance, ability to deliver quality services, and meeting or exceeding expectations of safety, performance, technical expertise, and environmental compliance.

"This is a tremendous recognition by Bechtel, and we are humbled and grateful to be acknowledged as a key supplier," stated Rob Despain, VP Business Development for Petersen Inc. "We have a 20+ year partnership with Bechtel and look forward to continually strengthening that relationship and future opportunities in the years to come," added Despain.

Petersen Inc. of Ogden, Utah and Pocatello, Idaho built two 300-ton melters to be used at the Department of Energy's Hanford Vit Plant (Waste Treatment and Immobilization Plant). The melters will safely process a portion of the 56 million gallons of radioactive and chemical waste generated during the Manhattan Project and Cold War. The process involves mixing silica and other glass-forming materials, heating to 2,100 degrees Fahrenheit, then pouring into stainless steel containers for disposal.

Designing and manufacturing the two melters included 1,200 engineering drawings and took nearly three years to fabricate, with a third melter in fabrication as a spare. Petersen Inc. is also currently manufacturing the stainless-steel containers used to dispose of the waste.

"The partnerships we have with our subcontractors and suppliers are fundamental in delivering projects to our customers," said Tarek Amine, Bechtel's Manager of Procurement & Contracts. "Collaboration with subcontractors and suppliers enhances our ability to align to our customers' goals, achieve their objectives, and deliver a lasting positive impact in the communities where we live and work."

Petersen Inc. is a worldwide industry leader in custom fabrication, precision machining, and manufacturing services. They take great pride in delivering the highest quality, on-time products to their customers, and serve many diverse industries such as aerospace, entertainment, industrial/mining, and nuclear. Petersen Inc. manufactures everything from roller coasters, mining equipment and small, intricate machined parts- to melters, gloveboxes, and dry fuel storage casks for the nuclear industry. www.peterseninc.com

