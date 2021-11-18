Almonty Industries Inc. ("Almonty" or the "Company") (TSX: AII ASX: AII OTCQX: ALMTF Frankfurt: 1MR) today announced the filing of its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and management's discussion analysis ("MD&A") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. Unless otherwise indicated, all currency amounts contained in this news release are expressed in Canadian dollars.

The following financial information is for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020:

Three months ended Three months ended Nine months ended Nine months ended 30-Sep-21 30-Sep-20 30-Sep-21 30-Sep-20 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Gross Revenue 5,333 5,128 14,794 18,510 Mine production costs 5,093 5,171 13,780 15,798 Care and maintenance 163 114 651 827 Depreciation and amortization 409 229 1,357 1,357 Loss from mining operations (332 (386 (994 528 General and administrative costs 1,405 1,378 4,480 5,068 Non-cash compensation costs 1,021 1,543 207 Loss before the under noted items (2,758 (1,764 (7,017 (4,747 Interest expense 815 830 2,483 2,247 (Gain) Loss on debt settlement (158 (1,777 Gain on valuation of embedded derivative liabilities (230 (79 Foreign exchange (gain) loss 1,716 (352 1,377 674 Tax provision 3 7 9 7 Net loss for the period (5,062 (2,091 (10,807 (5,898 Income (loss) per share basic (0.02 (0.01 (0.06 (0.03 Income (loss) per share diluted (0.02 (0.01 (0.06 (0.03 Dividends Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities (1,920 (1,769 (7,511 (4,437 Cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities (2,239 (2,861 (5,878 (4,784 Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities 5,497 3,951 12,905 9,042

The following financial information is as at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020:

30-Sep-21 31-Dec-20 $'000 $'000 Cash 1,834 2,372 Total assets 161,218 151,063 Long-term debt 64,487 61,524 Shareholders' equity 35,442 29,169 Other Outstanding shares ('000) 207,705 183,464 Weighted average outstanding shares ('000) Basic 194,978 181,493 Fully diluted 194,978 181,493 Closing share price $0.93 $0.65

Lewis Black, Chief Executive Officer of Almonty commented: "Our Tungsten knowledge base at Panasquiera continues to support itself whilst the team manages the project build and later operations at Sangdong. The Road and River diversion is now entirely complete. Site levelling preparation is under way for the grinding and flotation areas. Over $18m has already now been deployed toward project costs. The crusher and mills are on schedule for delivery to site within 3 months. The draw down for the US$75,100,000 loan from KFW is expected to commence imminently. Most importantly is that the profile of the mine and its development is now increasing on a national level given the South Korean Government's push for supply diversity in response to the UREA crisis gripping the country. According to the Korea International Trade Association, 94.7% of all Tungsten imported into South Korea for semiconductor and battery manufacturing is from China and the focus in the media has been the reactivation of the Sangdong mine which will account when open for 30% of worldwide non-Chinese supply. Sangdong was previously called the "largest Tungsten producer in the free world" prior to its closure in 1992 and the media reporting in South Korea is once again quoting this title and its significance for domestic Korean semiconductor and battery manufacturers such as LG, Samsung and SK."

About Almonty

The principal business of Toronto, Canada-based Almonty Industries Inc. is the mining, processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Los Santos Mine in western Spain and its Panasqueira mine in Portugal as well as the development of its Sangdong tungsten mine in Gangwon Province, South Korea and the development of the Valtreixal tin/tungsten project in north western Spain. The Los Santos Mine was acquired by Almonty in September 2011 and is located approximately 50 kilometres from Salamanca in western Spain and produces tungsten concentrate. The Panasqueira mine, which has been in production since 1896, is located approximately 260 kilometres northeast of Lisbon, Portugal, was acquired in January 2016 and produces tungsten concentrate. The Sangdong mine, which was historically one of the largest tungsten mines in the world and one of the few long-life, high-grade tungsten deposits outside of China, was acquired in September 2015 through the acquisition of a 100% interest in Woulfe Mining Corp. Almonty owns 100% of the Valtreixal tin-tungsten project in north-western Spain. Further information about Almonty's activities may be found at www.almonty.com and under Almonty's profile at www.sedar.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211117006403/en/

Contacts:

Lewis Black

Chairman, President and CEO

Telephone: +1 647 438-9766

Email: info@almonty.com