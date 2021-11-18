Happy Supplements Inc.: Happy Supplement's, bettermoo(d) to Unveil Groundbreaking Moodrink Formulation for the First Time at Canada's Premier Plant-based Expo in Vancouver, on November 20th

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / Happy Supplements Inc. (CSE:HAPY)(FSE:0I5)(WKN:A2QK6P) (the "Company" or "Happy") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, dairy alternatives brand, bettermoo(d) Holdings Corp. ("bettermoo(d)"), will be unveiling its inaugural product, Moodrink, at Canada's premier plant expo, "Planted Expo 2021", being held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West, on Saturday, November 20th and Sunday, November 21st, 2021.

Planted Expo is Canada's largest plant-based event of the year and is "…a celebration of all thigs plant-based and sustainable for the health of people, our planet, and the animals we share it with." The Expo will be featuring expert speakers from around the world and will showcase over 200 vegan edible and lifestyle businesses in one place.

With the recent finalization of bettermoo(d)'s Moodrink formulation, Planted Expo represents the most opportune time for the product's unveiling, and to introduce it to such a large and representative population of future bettermoo(d) customers. Planted Expo will be the first time, ever, that Moodrink will be sampled by consumers after having received glowing reviews from various food experts and journalists.

Driven by the motto "What A Cow Eats and A Human Needs" bettermoo(d) is committed to providing consumers with quality, organic, and sustainably sourced plant-based dairy alternatives, and being a leader in the environmentally conscious and vegan food revolution.

Join bettermoo(d)'s CEO, Nima Bahrami for the official unveiling of Moodrink, at booth #613B on Saturday, November 20th at 10:30 a.m. PST, and enjoy a sample of Moodrink, and sign up for an opportunity to receive a free test package giveaway.

Where to find bettermoo(d):

Planted Expo 2021

Vancouver Convention Centre West Building1055 Canada Pl, Vancouver

Booth #613B

Saturday November 20, 2021- 10:00 am-5:00 pm

Sunday, November 21, 2021- 10:00 am-5:00 pm

"We are thrilled to publicly showcase, for the very first time ever, our inaugural product, Moodrink, to the attendees of Canada's premier plant-based event of the year," stated Nima Bahrami, CEO, bettermoo(d). "I will personally be attending the event and look forward to welcoming attendees to try our Moodrink in person before the Company's initial commercial production run in the winter of 2021/2022. "

See bettermoo(d)'s Instagram https://www.instagram.com/bettermoo.d/ for a video of Bryan Adams, one of bettermoo(d)'s founding members, trying Moodrink for the first time.

About Happy Supplements

Happy Supplements Inc. is an innovative beverage company focused on delivering high quality beverages both online and through local market retailers. Happy Supplements utilizes social media to deliver educational experiences with their customer base while demonstrating their innovative beverage technology.

Happy Supplements Inc.'s wholly owned subsidiary bettermoo(d), is a purpose driven plant-based, alternative dairy brand based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, driven by the motto, "What A Cow Eats and A Human Needs". Inspired by rich and creamy milks and cheeses from the Alps regions of Europe, bettermoo(d) dairy alternatives are infused with a proprietary blend of herbs, similar to those eaten by pasture-raised cows in these regions, prior to the introduction of mass factory farming of cows for milk. Launching winter 2021/2022, bettermoo(d)'s first product, Moodrink, will be available for purchase across Canada. For more information on bettermoo(d) and to find products near you, please visit www.bettermoo.com .

