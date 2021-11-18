EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. / Schlagwort(e): Firmenübernahme
Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR
Dublin, Irland und Lainate, Italien - 18. November 2021 - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN) ("Cosmo") und Cassiopea S.p.A. (SIX: SKIN) ("Cassiopea") gaben heute die folgenden Ergebnisse im Zusammenhang mit dem öffentlichen Umtauschangebot von Cosmo in der Schweiz für alle im Publikum befindlichen Cassiopea-Aktien (siehe unten) ("Angebot") bekannt, für das die Angebotsfrist am 15. November 2021 endete:
Auf der Grundlage der Erfüllung der Bedingungen, denen das Angebot unterliegt, wie in Abschnitt B.8. des Angebotsprospekts vom 4. Oktober 2021 ("Angebotsprospekt") dargelegt, wozu auch die Genehmigung des Erwerbs der Cassiopea-Aktien als Ergebnis des Angebots durch die ausserordentliche Generalversammlung von Cosmo vom 16. November 2021 gehört, erklärt Cosmo das Angebot für erfolgreich.
Das Angebot unterliegt den Angebotsbeschränkungen gemäss dem Angebotsprospekt.
Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter https://www.cosmopharma.com/news-and-media/news-releases/2021/18112021 und unter https://www.cassiopea.com/web-filter/.
About Cosmo Pharmaceuticals
Cosmo is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercialising products to treat selected gastrointestinal disorders and improve endoscopy quality measures through aiding the detection of colonic lesions. Cosmo has also developed medical devices for endoscopy and has a partnership with Medtronic for the global distribution of GI Genius its artificial intelligence device that uses artificial intelligence to help detect potential signs of colon cancer. Cosmo has licensed Aemcolo(R) to Red Hill Biopharma Ltd. for the US and has licensed Relafalk(R) to Dr. Falk Gmbh for the EU and other countries. For additional information on Cosmo and its products please visit the Company's website: www.cosmopharma.com
About Cassiopea
Cassiopea is a specialty pharmaceutical company developing and preparing to commercialize prescription drugs with novel mechanisms of action (MOA) to address long-standing and essential dermatological conditions, particularly acne, androgenetic alopecia (or AGA) and genital warts. Cassiopea is investing in innovation that is driving scientific advancement in areas that have been largely ignored for decades. The portfolio comprises four unencumbered clinical candidates, for which Cassiopea owns the worldwide rights. The Company's strategy is to leverage this expertise to optimize the commercial potential for its products directly or with partners. For further information on Cassiopea, please visit www.cassiopea.com.
