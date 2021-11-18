Inflation is on everyone's lips. In addition, interest rates are low, so investors from the major economies of Europe and North America are currently suffering a loss of purchasing power of around 4% to 6% per year. A proven strategy for asset protection over a more extended period of time is to invest in tangible assets such as shares, real estate or precious metals. In addition to physical investments in gold, gold shares are also an option. With these, the precious metal price increase can usually be leveraged. This connection is especially true for exploration companies. Therefore, rising gold prices and an upcoming resource estimate are good reasons to take a closer look at Desert Gold Ventures. The Company could become a desirable takeover candidate in the future.

