Dublin, Irland und Lainate, Italien - 18. November 2021 - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN) ("Cosmo") und Cassiopea S.p.A. (SIX: SKIN) ("Cassiopea") gaben heute die folgenden Ergebnisse im Zusammenhang mit dem öffentlichen Umtauschangebot von Cosmo in der Schweiz für alle im Publikum befindlichen Cassiopea-Aktien (siehe unten) ("Angebot") bekannt, für das die Angebotsfrist am 15. November 2021 endete:
Auf der Grundlage der Erfüllung der Bedingungen, denen das Angebot unterliegt, wie in Abschnitt B.8. des Angebotsprospekts vom 4. Oktober 2021 ("Angebotsprospekt") dargelegt, wozu auch die Genehmigung des Erwerbs der Cassiopea-Aktien als Ergebnis des Angebots durch die ausserordentliche Generalversammlung von Cosmo vom 16. November 2021 gehört, erklärt Cosmo das Angebot für erfolgreich.
Das Angebot unterliegt den Angebotsbeschränkungen gemäss dem Angebotsprospekt.
Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter https://www.cosmopharma.com/news-and-media/news-releases/2021/18112021 und unter https://www.cassiopea.com/web-filter/.
