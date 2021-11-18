- (PLX AI) - Calliditas Q3 net sales amounted to SEK 198.2 million.
- • Q3 operating profit SEK 7.9 million
- • Q3 EPS SEK 0.21
|Calliditas Therapeutics: Interim Report Q3, 2021
|A quarter of deal making and regulatory review
STOCKHOLM, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Following on from the positive top line read out of Part A our Phase 3 study, we initiated a...
|Calliditas Posts Positive Operating Profit for the Third Quarter
|Calliditas Falls 9% After SEB Downgrades Urging Caution
|(PLX AI) - Calliditas shares fell 9% after SEB cut the stock to hold from buy, turning more cautious.• Price target cut to SEK 75 from SEK 145• An unfavorable distribution deal, a poorly timed capital...
|Calliditas Therapeutics: Calliditas announces poster presentations at ASN Digital Kidney Week 2021
|STOCKHOLM, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq: CALT) (Nasdaq Stockholm: CALTX) ("Calliditas") today announced upcoming presentations concerning Nefecon, its lead...
|CALLIDITAS THERAPEUTICS AB
|7,200
|-0,96 %