BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd - Interim Dividend

To: Company Announcements

Date:18 November 2021

Company: BMO Real Estate Investments Limited

LEI: 231801XRCB89W6XTR23

Subject: Interim Dividend

Interim Dividend

The Company today announces a quarterly interim dividend in respect of the year ending 30 June 2022 at a rate 1.0 pence per share. This dividend will be a property income distribution.

The key dates for this interim dividend are as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date -9 December 2021

Record Date -10 December 2021

Payment Date -31 December 2021

Important information

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.



All Enquiries:



The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administrations Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745403