Aukera Energy, launched as a brand today but staffed by clean energy professionals who have worked with backer AtlasInvest for at least a decade, says it already has more than 1 GW of solar and wind capacity under development in Italy, Poland and the U.K. and wants to almost treble the scale of that portfolio within 12 months.Belgian energy investor AtlasInvest today launched a renewables development team which claims to have already secured more than 1 GW of onshore solar and wind project generation capacity in Italy, Poland and the U.K., and which wants to develop 2.7 GW next year. With energy ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...