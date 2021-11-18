NTPC Ltd. and Indian Oil have announced plans to work together on renewable energy generation and storage, as well as gas-based power, to support the refiner's industrial facilities.From pv magazine India Indian state-owned power producer NTPC Ltd. and Indian Oil have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate in the field of renewable energy and mutually explore opportunities for the supply of round-the-clock captive renewable power. NTPC and Indian Oil will work on the generation and storage of renewable energy or other forms of energy, including gas-based power, primarily to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...