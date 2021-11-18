European battery start-up LionVolt announced today it has successfully closed a seed round of €4 million, bringing its total funding this year to more than €5 million.

The round was led by deep tech venture capital firm Innovation Industries and joined by Brabant-focused startup fund Brabantse Ontwikkelingsmaatschappij (Brabant Development Agency, BOM) and renowned investor Sake Bosch. LionVolt spun off last year from TNO at Holst Centre, building on six years of research and development of its innovative battery design.

The funding will support the company's development of a solid-state lithium-ion battery that is more efficient and sustainable than any lithium-ion battery available on the market today. LionVolt's cutting edge design delivers higher energy density, faster charging, and a longer lifespan leading to fewer batteries used (and disposed of) over time. The LionVolt battery will power technology in several industries, including wearable devices, electric vehicles (EVs) and aviation.

"The battery industry requires a bold new approach to meet evolving needs in terms of cost, performance, safety and sustainability. We are pioneering that solution while building a strong ecosystem to support this innovation," said LionVolt CEO Karl McGoldrick. "The support of TNO and our investors will not only bring our R&D to its next stage but will further establish the Netherlands as a hub of Climate Technologies."

"This is an exciting milestone for LionVolt," remarked LionVolt CTO and co-founder Dr Sandeep Unnikrishnan. "We are creating batteries that will transform the energy sector in terms of safety, energy density and performance. LionVolt is proud to continue its game-changing innovation from the Brabant region."

"LionVolt's new technology will provide consumers with better, longer-lasting batteries while also contributing to the adoption of exciting technologies like wearables and electric cars," added Nard Sintenie, partner at Innovation Industries. "We are proud to work with LionVolt and support their mission to revolutionise the battery industry."

"LionVolt is a strong example of the innovation occurring in the Brabant region of the Netherlands," added Jurgen van Eck of the Brabant Development Agency (BOM). "The BOM invests in LionVolt because the company has enormous potential. Almost 80 percent of the supply chain the company needs to build a production line can be sourced locally. LionVolt could be one of the next big OEM's in the Brainport region."

Earlier this year LionVolt already raised a €1.25 million pre-seed round from TNO, deep tech venture capital firm Innovation Industries, impact fund Goeie Grutten, and Brabant-focused early stage investment Brabant Startup Fonds (BSF) and the Brabantse Ontwikkelingsmaatschappij (BOM).

About LionVolt

Backed by more than seven years of R&D at the TNO Holst Centre, LionVolt is developing a 3D, solid-state, lithium metal battery. Its mission is to introduce next-gen batteries that are energy-dense, fast charging, safe, and efficient while being more environmentally friendly than traditional lithium-ion batteries. LionVolt's design is 100% safe, weighs 50% less and provides 200% improved performance compared to the most advanced lithium-ion batteries available today. To learn more, visit www.lionvolt.com.

About Innovation Industries

Innovation Industries is a leading investment firm and strategic innovation partner for sustainable impact, leveraging deep industry expertise and rich deal flow in areas like semicon, photonics, robotics, medtech, agri&food tech, and mechatronics. We facilitate and drive the creation and broad adoption of sustainable deep-tech solutions and translate these opportunities into value for our investors and other stakeholders. We invest across all stages of development and our typical investment size ranges from €5M-€30M (cumulative). For more information on Innovation Industries, see: www.innovationindustries.com

About Brabantse Ontwikkelingsmaatschappij (BOM)

The Brabant Development Agency (BOM) works with entrepreneurs to create a future-proof Brabant economy. BOM shares knowledge, develops networks, and provides capital to innovative Brabant companies and sustainable energy projects. It also encourages forward-looking international companies to settle in Brabant and assist companies already based in Brabant to extend their reach abroad. BOM works to further economic growth, increase employment opportunities, present solutions to social issues, and secure a leading role for Brabant on the world stage. Over the last four years, BOM has worked with over 600 companies to catalyze change and achieve impact. For more information, please visit www.bom.nl

