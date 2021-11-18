Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Genmab A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 19 November 2021 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0010272202 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: Genmab ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 65,685,053 shares (DKK 65,685,053) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 17,862 shares (DKK 17,862) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 65,702,915 shares (DKK 65,702,915) ----------------------------------------------------------- Subscription prices: · 250 shares at DKK 337.40 · 1,825 shares at DKK 466.20 · 1,250 shares at DKK 636.50 · 87 shares at DKK 815.50 · 2,000 shares at DKK 939.50 · 125 shares at DKK 962.00 · 1,317 shares at DKK 1,032.00 · 9,557 shares at DKK 1,050.00 · 100 shares at DKK 1,145.00 · 1,351 shares at DKK 1,432.00 ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: GMAB ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 11143 ----------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1027444