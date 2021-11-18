Anzeige
WKN: 565131 ISIN: DK0010272202 
Tradegate
18.11.21
09:01 Uhr
375,40 Euro
-3,70
-0,98 %
18.11.2021 | 08:29
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Genmab A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading
and official listing will take effect as per 19 November 2021 in the ISIN
below. 



ISIN:         DK0010272202            
-----------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Genmab               
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 65,685,053 shares (DKK 65,685,053) 
-----------------------------------------------------------
Change:        17,862 shares (DKK 17,862)     
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  65,702,915 shares (DKK 65,702,915) 
-----------------------------------------------------------
Subscription prices:  ·    250 shares at DKK 337.40  
            ·    1,825 shares at DKK 466.20 
            ·    1,250 shares at DKK 636.50 
            ·    87 shares at DKK 815.50   
            ·    2,000 shares at DKK 939.50 
            ·    125 shares at DKK 962.00  
            ·    1,317 shares at DKK 1,032.00
            ·    9,557 shares at DKK 1,050.00
            ·    100 shares at DKK 1,145.00 
            ·    1,351 shares at DKK 1,432.00
-----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 1                
-----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      GMAB                
-----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     11143                
-----------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1027444
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
