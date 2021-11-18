The investment made by the South Korean group should help REC Silicon restart polysilicon production at its US factory in Moses Lake in 2023.Hanwha Solutions Corporation, a unit of South Korea-based chemical company Hanhwa Group, has agreed to buy a 16.67% stake in Norway-based polysilicon manufacturer REC Silicon ASA for $160.4 million. The move is intended at securing low-carbon photovoltaic materials amid growing demand for renewable energy in the United States, Hanwha Solutions said in a statement. In the United States, REC Silicon owns and operates a 20,000 MT polysilicon factory in Moses ...

