Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 September 2021

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 September 2021 18-Nov-2021 / 07:05 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT)

Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 September 2021 18 November 2021

DMGT today announces that its 2021 Annual Report and Accounts are available to view on DMGT's website at www.dmgt.com.

A copy of the 2021 Annual Report and Accounts has been uploaded and will be available for inspection in due course at: www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism.

Each of the Directors confirms that, to the best of his/her knowledge:

-- the parent Company Financial Statements, which have been prepared in accordance with United KingdomGenerally Accepted Accounting Practice, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial positionand profit of the Company;

-- the Group Financial Statements, which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the EU,give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit of the Group; and

-- the Strategic Report contained on pages 2 to 47 includes a fair review of the development and performanceof the business and the position of the Group, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertaintiesthat it faces.

All the other information required by DTR 6.3.5 (1) was contained within the announcement of DMGT's results for the year ended 30 September 2021 released to the market in unedited full text on Thursday 18 November 2021.

DMGT is aiming to send printed copies of the 2021 Annual Report and Accounts to those shareholders who are eligible to receive or have requested them on or around 26 November 2021.

Disclosure of Home Member State

For the purposes of the Transparency Directive, the Home Member State of Daily Mail and General Trust plc is the United Kingdom. For further information

For analyst and institutional enquiries: Tim Collier, Group CFO +44 20 3615 2902 Adam Webster, Head of Investor Relations +44 20 3615 2903 For media enquiries: Tim Burt, Teneo +44 7583 413254 Doug Campbell, Teneo +44 7753 136628 Jesse Matthews, Teneo +44 7912 783513

About DMGT

DMGT manages a portfolio of companies that provide businesses and consumers with compelling information, analysis, insight, events, news and entertainment. The Group takes a long-term approach to investment and has market-leading positions in consumer media, property information and events & exhibitions. In total, DMGT generates revenues of around GBP1bn.

