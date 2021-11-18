Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 18.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Enthüllung! Ad-hoc: -“Groundbreaking Formulation”! Einzigartige Formel …
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 875773 ISIN: ES0113211835 Ticker-Symbol: BOY 
Tradegate
18.11.21
09:03 Uhr
5,760 Euro
-0,041
-0,71 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
IBEX-35
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,7585,76109:55
5,7605,76109:55
Dow Jones News
18.11.2021 | 08:55
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: BBVA's application to the CMB for the voluntary tender offer

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: BBVA's application to the CMB for the voluntary tender offer

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: BBVA's application to the CMB for the voluntary tender offer 18-Nov-2021 / 07:22 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: BBVA's application to the CMB for the voluntary tender offer

DATE: November 18, 2021

Further to our disclosure published on November 15, 2021, BBVA informs that, as of today, BBVA has submitted to the Capital Markets Board of Turkey the application for authorization of the voluntary tender offer for the entire share capital of Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. not already owned by BBVA in accordance with Section 4 of the Communiqué on Tender Offers (Pay Alim Teklifi Tebligi) no. II-26.1.

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 127104 
EQS News ID:  1250082 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1250082&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 18, 2021 02:22 ET (07:22 GMT)

BBVA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.