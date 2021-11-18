DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: BBVA's application to the CMB for the voluntary tender offer

Further to our disclosure published on November 15, 2021, BBVA informs that, as of today, BBVA has submitted to the Capital Markets Board of Turkey the application for authorization of the voluntary tender offer for the entire share capital of Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. not already owned by BBVA in accordance with Section 4 of the Communiqué on Tender Offers (Pay Alim Teklifi Tebligi) no. II-26.1.

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

