Cargotec Corporation: MacGregor secures a significant hatch cover order from Japan Marine United for twelve containerships

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has secured a significant hatch cover order for twelve 3,055 TEU containerships. The ships will be built by Japan Marine United (JMU) for the Taiwanese shipping company, Wan Hai Lines. Scope of supply includes design & key components, fabrication and delivery of hatch covers to JMU.

The order is booked into Cargotec's fourth quarter 2021 order intake, with deliveries planned to commence during the fourth quarter of 2022 and completed during the first quarter of 2024.

The new containerships are part of Wan Hai Lines' wider fleet renewal plan to meet growing market demand and increase efficiency. At present, Wan Hai Lines is the world's 10th largest container liner company with a total fleet capacity of 424,000 TEU.

"We have been collaborating with JMU for many years on bulk and container segments and we are very pleased to deliver hatch covers to the new containerships that will be built by JMU, and continue to support Wan Hai Lines in this long series which now comprises 32 vessels in total," says Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Merchant Solutions Division, MacGregor.

