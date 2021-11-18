Mr. Denis Geoffroy joins Nano One to lead cathode commercialisation effort.

LFP pioneer, cathode production expert and accomplished leader.

25 years of lithium-ion battery experience.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2021) - Nano One® Materials Corp. (TSX: NANO) (OTC Pink: NNOMF) (FSE: LBMB) (Nano One) is a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. Nano One is pleased to announce the hiring of Mr. Denis Geoffroy, to lead its cathode commercialisation and global expansions efforts. Mr. Geoffroy will focus on emerging automotive scale opportunities starting with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) in North America. He will also support ongoing efforts on other cathode chemistries, including nickel-rich (NMC) and manganese-rich (LNMO) cathode materials.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Nano One team," said Mr. Geoffroy. "I have followed their progress on the One Pot process and M2CAM technologies for quite some time and am encouraged to see the cost and sustainability advantages up close. New interest in LFP from major OEM automotive companies is clear, and the opportunity to manufacture LFP cathode materials is both substantial in scope and strategically important to the battery materials supply chain. I am looking forward to bringing automotive scale production to North America, Europe and beyond with Nano One."

Mr. Geoffroy is a seasoned executive with over 25 years of battery experience including cathode active materials with Phostech Lithium and Johnson Matthey, solid-state lithium batteries, and recycling. He was a key member of the Phostech team that pioneered and commercialised two different processes to fabricate LFP and in 2010, he built and became general manager at its commercial LFP plant, based in Quebec, Canada.

"We are excited to have someone of Denis' caliber joining the team," stated COO Mr. Alex Holmes. "To meet the net-zero transition to electric vehicles, nations must push for comprehensive battery supply chains that include a secure supply of cathode materials and other battery cell components. Nano One's competitive edge lies in technological solutions that leapfrog traditional battery supply chains with an enhanced value proposition that drives down costs, complexity, and environmental footprint for a growing list of global partners. Denis' deep commercialization know-how and management experience adds tremendous value to this effort."

###

About Nano One

Nano One Materials Corp (Nano One) is a clean technology company with a patented, scalable and low carbon intensity industrial process for the low-cost production of high-performance lithium-ion battery cathode materials. The technology is applicable to electric vehicle, energy storage, consumer electronic and next generation batteries in the global push for a zero-emission future. Nano One's One-Pot process, its coated nanocrystal materials and its Metal to Cathode Active Material (M2CAM) technologies address fundamental performance needs and supply chain constraints while reducing costs and carbon footprint. Nano One has received funding from various government programs and the current "Scaling of Advanced Battery Materials Project" is supported by Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) and the Innovative Clean Energy (ICE) Fund of the Province of British Columbia. Nano One is a member of Canada's Zero Emission Vehicle Supply Chain Alliance, Accelerate ZEV, representing the mid-stream in the battery supply chain. For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca

Company Contact:

Paul Guedes

info@nanoone.ca

(604) 420-2041

Media Contact:

Chelsea Nolan

Antenna Group for Nano One

nanoone@antennagroup.com

(646) 854-8721

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: the execution of Nano One's plans, including global expansions efforts, which are contingent on such support and awards and the commercialization of Nano One's technology and patents. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of terminology such as 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing', 'target', 'goal', 'potential' or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements based on the current opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made are not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Nano One to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including but not limited to: Nano One's ability to achieve its stated goals, the commercialization of Nano One's technology and patents and other risk factors as identified in Nano One's MD&A and its Annual Information Form dated March 15, 2021, both for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in recent securities filings for Nano One which are available at www.sedar.com. Although management of Nano One has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nano One does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that is incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/104146