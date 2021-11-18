- (PLX AI) - Aker Solutions has been awarded a substantial contract by Petrobras to provide a subsea production system and related services for the Mero 4 project offshore Brazil.
- • Aker Solutions defines a substantial contract as being between NOK 700 million and NOK 1.2 billion
- • The company will deliver a subsea production system consisting of up to 13 vertical subsea trees designed for Brazil's pre-salt, including subsea distribution units, subsea control modules and master control station for control systems and topside, and related tie-in equipment
- • The work starts immediately, with installation scheduled to take place between 2023 and 2025
AKER SOLUTIONS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de