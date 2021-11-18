Kalyon Enerji aims to finish working on a 1.35 GW solar project in Turkey by the end of this year. The installation, which already features 227 MW of operational capacity, uses central inverters from General Electric.Kalyon Enerji, a Turkish solar module manufacturer and project developer, has secured a GBP 217 million ($291 million) guarantee from UK Export Finance (UKEF) to build a 1.35 GW solar project in Karapinar, in Konya province, central Turkey. "GE Energy Financial Services supported UKEF to agree the deal, with the U.K.'s export credit agency set to guarantee a GBP 217 million buyer ...

