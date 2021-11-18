Lindab partners with SSAB on fossil-free steel

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SSAB and Lindab take another step in their partnership by collaborating on fossil-free steel. Starting 2026, SSAB will deliver fossil-free steel to Lindab, for use in ventilation systems and building products

The two companies will work together on the introduction of SSAB's fossil-free steel to Lindab. Steel has a long service life, is durable and is 100% recyclable. These are qualities that are in demand in high-quality ventilation and construction products.

"I am happy to welcome Lindab as a fossil-free steel partner. Together, we are contributing to reduced carbon dioxide emissions in the building - and ventilation sector as well as strengthening the competitiveness while maintaining the high quality on the products," says Martin Lindqvist, President and CEO of SSAB. "We are building a fossil-free value chain all the way to the end customer."

"For us at Lindab, fossil-free steel is central to our sustainability work. It is the single action that has the greatest effect on the environment. We have had a close relationship with SSAB for a long time and we are very happy about the collaboration on fossil-free steel. We look forward to being able to offer our customers the same high quality as before, but with an even stronger sustainability profile", says Ola Ringdahl, President and CEO of Lindab.

In 2026, SSAB plans to supply the market with fossil-free steel at a commercial scale after a conversion of its Oxelösund blast furnaces into an electric arc furnace and by using iron made with the HYBRIT technology, which replaces coking coal traditionally needed for iron ore-based steelmaking, with fossil-free electricity and hydrogen. This process virtually eliminates carbon dioxide-emissions in steel production.

SSAB, LKAB and Vattenfall created HYBRIT, Hydrogen Breakthrough Ironmaking Technology, in 2016, with the aim of developing a technology for fossil-free iron- and steelmaking.

