Fortinet, Inc.: Fortinet Becomes Official Cybersecurity Partner of the European Tour

SURREY, United Kingdom and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021. As an Official Tour Partner and Official Cybersecurity Partner, Fortinet will provide its expertise and innovative security solutions to support the Tour's digital innovation journey.



The European Tour hosts one of the largest and most complex "Bring Your Own Device" environments in the sports industry, with up to 25,000 fans, media and key stakeholders attending tournaments each day on its flagship European Tour - which becomes the DP World Tour next season - spread across a 47-tournament season in 27 countries. The Fortinet Security Fabric- which offers a broad set of automated, integrated solutions supported by advanced threat intelligence and AI-enabled security services - will enable the European Tour to enhance its security analytics, reporting and response capabilities at tournaments, as well as implement a zero-trust security approach.

The European Tour also operates a hybrid cloud environment for its office and tournament-based services around the globe. By partnering with Fortinet, the Tour will benefit from Fortinet's adaptive cloud security solutionsto bring advanced security, broad visibility and control across the Tour's cloud infrastructures and increase the speed of its operations.

Speaking about the new partnership Michael Cole, Chief Technology Officer at The European Tour, said; "In recent years we have pioneered the Tournament-As-A-Service concept, which packages intelligent and connected golf course systems into a cloud-based 'smart city' solution that can be rolled out at any tournament. As we continue to bring this concept to life, Fortinet's platform approach, through its Security Fabric offering, will further enhance the management, monitoring and agility of this complex operation and make sure we give our various stakeholders - whether that be fans, media, partners or players - an exceptional and secure experience."

John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet, said; "The European Tour delivers an amazing experience - in equal measure for their fans and world class golfers. As the European Tour's Official Cybersecurity Partner, our company will bring its deep expertise in cybersecurity innovation to the world of golf. We are thrilled to be working together with the European Tour, to accelerate its digital innovation journey thanks to the Fortinet Security Fabric, enabling broad visibility, seamless integration and granular control and automation."

Max Hamilton, Commercial Director at the European Tour, added; "Following the ongoing and extensive transformation of the European Tour's technological landscape, we have been keen to find a new partner that will help protect our investments and keep us at the forefront of technology in sport. Technology plays such an integral role in modern golf and Fortinet's innovation and expertise will enhance our ability to successfully deliver a secure experience. It's a true partnership in every sense of the word and further demonstrates our excellent commercial momentum."

About the European Tour group

The European Tour group is 'Driving Golf Further' through our guiding principles of being innovative, inclusive and global.

Innovative: We are driving innovation in golf through the creation of award-winning content, pioneering tournament formats and the use of the latest technology and inventive fan engagement. We have recognized the need for golf to modernize for future fans and we are committed to engaging new audiences whilst respecting the tradition of our sport.



Inclusive: We are committed to include all who share a love for the game of golf. We are passionate about a closer collaboration with the women's game, disability golf and promoting the health benefits of playing golf.

Global: Since the European Tour was formed in 1972, players from 37 different countries have won tournaments, while our live broadcast reaches more than 490 million homes in more than 150 countries every week, generating in excess of 2,200 global broadcast hours for each event. We also enjoy the support of many of the world's leading business brands with Rolex, BMW, Callaway, DP World, Emirates, Workday and Zoom as Official Partners.



The European Tour group also manages the developmental Challenge Tour and the Legends Tour (formerly known as the Staysure Tour) which is the men's professional golf tour for members aged 50 and older.



The European Tour group is also the Managing Partner of Ryder Cup Europe, the body which, alongside the PGA of America, administers golf's greatest team contest, the Ryder Cup.



About Fortinet

Fortinet, the Fortinet Blog, or FortiGuard Labs.

FTNT-O

Copyright © 2021 Fortinet, Inc. All rights reserved. The symbols and denote respectively federally registered trademarks and common law trademarks of Fortinet, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates. Fortinet's trademarks include, but are not limited to, the following: Fortinet, the Fortinet logo, FortiGate, FortiOS, FortiGuard, FortiCare, FortiAnalyzer, FortiManager, FortiASIC, FortiClient, FortiCloud, FortiCore, FortiMail, FortiSandbox, FortiADC, FortiAI, FortiAP, FortiAppEngine, FortiAppMonitor, FortiAuthenticator, FortiBalancer, FortiBIOS, FortiBridge, FortiCache, FortiCall, FortiCam, FortiCamera, FortiCarrier, FortiCASB, FortiCenter, FortiCentral, FortiConnect, FortiController, FortiConverter, FortiCWP, FortiDB, FortiDDoS, FortiDeceptor, FortiDirector, FortiDNS, FortiEDR, FortiExplorer, FortiExtender, FortiFirewall, FortiFone, FortiGSLB, FortiHypervisor, FortiInsight, FortiIsolator, FortiLocator, FortiLog, FortiMeter, FortiMoM, FortiMonitor, FortiNAC, FortiPartner, FortiPenTest, FortiPhish, FortiPortal, FortiPresence , FortiProtect, FortiProxy, FortiRecorder, FortiReporter, FortiSASE, FortiScan, FortiSDNConnector, FortiSIEM, FortiSDWAN, FortiSMS, FortiSOAR, FortiSwitch, FortiTester, FortiToken, FortiTrust, FortiVoice, FortiVoIP, FortiWAN, FortiWeb, FortiWiFi, FortiWLC, FortiWLCOS and FortiWLM.

Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. Fortinet has not independently verified statements or certifications herein attributed to third parties and Fortinet does not independently endorse such statements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, nothing herein constitutes a warranty, guarantee, contract, binding specification or other binding commitment by Fortinet or any indication of intent related to a binding commitment, and performance and other specification information herein may be unique to certain environments. This news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve uncertainties and assumptions, such as statements regarding technology releases among others. Changes of circumstances, product release delays, or other risks as stated in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, located at www.sec.gov, may cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this press release. If the uncertainties materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Fortinet assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Annabelle Sou

asou@fortinet.com