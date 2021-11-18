Rodenstock: 250,000x sharper vision - Biometric progressive lenses offer pin-sharp vision with every glance

MUNICH, Germany, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Our eyes do an enormous amount of work every day and are constantly moving - up to 250,000 times a day. Biometric progressive lenses from Rodenstock assist the eye in every single one of these up to a quarter of a million daily glances and make pin-sharp vision possible at all distances and in all lighting situations.

Biometric progressive lenses thanks to innovative DNEye technology

A progressive lens is a lens that assists vision continuously at all distances. A prerequisite for sharp vision with every glance and at all angles is the custom-fit of a progressive lens. This is based on an individual measurement of the eyes, which is carried out using innovative and state-of-the-art technology. For this, Rodenstock determines all relevant parameters of each eye using the DNEye Scanner and based on this develops an individual, universal biometric eye model. Thanks to patented technologies, these comprehensive data records with more than 7,000 measurement points are integrated directly in the production of the progressive lenses.

Customised progressive lenses from Rodenstock make the difference

The custom-fit of the progressive lenses to the individual eye profile is decisive for good support. "For a long time the optical industry has been content to examine the eye only using a reduced standard model - and not looking at each eye individually. Therefore, today almost all progressive lenses are manufactured according to fixed parameters, which only apply to a very small percentage of the eyes of the affected people worldwide. This has meant that 98% of progressive lens wearers use lenses that are not perfect for their eyes", says Dr. Dietmar Uttenweiler, Head of Research & Development and Strategic Marketing Lenses at Rodenstock.

The DNEye technology from Rodenstock offers a dynamic and natural visual experience. The biometric progressive lenses are adapted exactly to the eye and make possible up to 40% sharper vision in the near and intermediate range and 8.5° greater focus at near distances.

The result: Biometric progressive lenses that match the individual eye profile down to the exact micrometre provide pin-sharp vision in each of the up to 250,000 daily eye movements at all distances and in all lighting situations.

