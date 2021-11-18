The management and technology consultancy further expands its global presence and opens a new delivery center in India to scale SAP and digital capabilities

Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint opens a new delivery center in Electronic City/Bangalore (India) to scale SAP and digital capabilities.

With its newly launched presence in India, BearingPoint has established a third delivery hub in addition to its centers in Romania and the Czech Republic. BearingPoint says it is ramping up its digital resources massively and will be working in close cooperation with Robert Bosch Engineering Business Solutions (RBEI).

Kiumars Hamidian, Managing Partner, BearingPoint: "The office opening in India delivers on our global growth strategy of developing and providing IP and digital assets for our clients. We have big plans for future growth, and our clients can benefit from our high-value services, and efficient delivery."

Matthias Loebich, Global Leader Markets and Networks, BearingPoint: "The entry into India is a major milestone for BearingPoint. We strive to hire the most talented consultants in Bangalore to serve our international and local digitalization projects. Cross-country and cross-cultural management and teams add further value to our projects, and that is another reason why our presence in India is advantageous for our clients. I am also excited that we are intensifying our collaboration with RBEI. We deliver very successful projects as a team by providing IT and consulting resources together for our clients."

Dattatri Salagame, President and Managing Director, RBEI: "The vision of the new center is to create a human focused approach in delivering the best possible digital experience. The RBEI and BearingPoint partnership is based on complementary value creation, software competency at scale, and targeted at digital transformation of enterprises. The center is a great platform for frugal innovation and high-speed market validation."

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in three business units: The first unit covers the advisory business with a clear focus on selected business areas. The second unit provides IP-driven digital assets and managed services beyond SaaS. The third unit is designed to explore innovative business models with clients and partners by driving the financing and development of start-ups and leveraging ecosystems.

BearingPoint's clients include many of the world's leading companies and organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 10,000 people and supports clients in over 70 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success.

