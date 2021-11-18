FollowMe by Ringdale: FollowMe by Ringdale Honored Once Again with BLI Pick Award from Keypoint Intelligence

BURGESS HILL, England, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ringdale, the provider of FollowMe, the leading enterprise and government print management solution for document security and compliance, is celebrating a third consecutive Buyers Lab (BLI) Pick Award for the outstanding Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solution.

BLI Software Picks Awards from global market intelligence and testing company Keypoint Intelligence are awarded only once a year and acknowledge the products that gave the best performances in Keypoint Intelligence's extensive suite of lab tests.

FollowMe has received the BLI Software Pick award on four occasions, three of which have been in recognition of its integrated enterprise and government-grade data loss prevention capabilities.

Global enterprise and government organizations, in sectors where data security and compliance are key priorities, such as; Banking, Professional Services, Healthcare, and Government Agencies, depend on FollowMe to protect their data and intellectual property against internal and external threats.

"For the third consecutive year, we are very pleased to present the BLI Pick Award for Outstanding Data Loss Prevention Solution to Ringdale's FollowMe for enterprise and government print management solution." said Jamie Bsales, Director of Smart Workplace & Security Analysis at Keypoint Intelligence. "For business and public sector organizations looking for an enterprise-grade scalable platform for secure and safe printing that supports today's hybrid working models, FollowMe is an outstanding choice".

"We are proud that FollowMe has, once again, been presented with the BLI Pick Award for Outstanding Data Loss Prevention Solution from Keypoint Intelligence. This award endorses Ringdales's security by design approach and highlights the outstanding security value that the FollowMe solution provides to our global customers and partners," said Eric Crump, Director of Strategic Alliances at Ringdale. "The ability to provide our customers with a wide portfolio of security features while delivering integrated compliance auditing features ensures we are aligned with our customers' strategic business needs."

For further information on FollowMe, visit www.followme.ringdale.com.

For details on FollowMe or the Ringdale partner support programme, contact Peter Gumm, Ringdale, Tel: +44 (0)1444 871 349 or Email: peter.gumm@ringdale.com.

About Ringdale

Ringdale is a leading innovator in workplace technology and for over three decades has been developing robust solutions that connect people and technology. Today our solutions are used by the world's leading enterprises to transform their business and empower their workforce.

With offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Singapore and Japan, Ringdale has a strong global partner network and established relationships with the world's leading print manufacturers, including Brother, Canon, Epson, Fujifilm, Hewlett Packard, Lexmark, Konica Minolta, Kyocera Mita, OKI, Ricoh, Sharp, Toshiba and Xerox.

About Keypoint Intelligence

For 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence to improve business goals and increase bottom lines. With a central focus on clients, Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve as the industry changes by expanding offerings and updating methods, while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers', channels', and their customers' transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.

About BLI Software Pick Awards

Buyers Lab Document Imaging Software Picks stand alone in the industry and are hard-earned awards as they are based on rigorous testing, including evaluation of key attributes such as features, usability, and value. Each product that passes its lab test earns a Platinum, Gold, Silver, or Bronze rating, with the best performers qualifying as Pick contenders.