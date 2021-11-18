- (PLX AI) - Novo Nordisk sales growth could exceed 11% next year, depending on Wegovy's performance, analysts at Carnegie said.
- • The broker models DKK 2 billion in Wegovy sales in 2021, rising to DKK 11 billion next year
- • But in an optimistic scenario Wegovy sales could reach DKK 19 billion in 2022, assuming it adds 1,500 prescriptions per week vs. 1,000 currently, Carnegie said
- • Carnegie rates Novo Nordisk buy, with a price target raised to DKK 850 from DKK 722 previously
- • The beat-and-raise trend should continue into 2022 and take the shares higher, Carnegie said
