Digital bank Chase today announced it is offering 3% cashback on Amazon.co.uk spend until the end of 2021, to help customers make more of their Amazon purchases this festive season.

The Chase current account already offers customers 1% cashback on all eligible debit card spend for 12 months*, but beginning today, Chase customers can benefit from an increased cashback offer of 3% on online purchases** from Amazon.co.uk. The promotion will run from 18th November through to 31st December, and will be applicable to up to £5,000 spent on the site.

Customers can earn the 3% cashback when they use their Chase debit card to make purchases at Amazon.co.uk, including digital downloads, Amazon Prime subscriptions, and items sold by third-party merchants through Amazon.co.uk's marketplace.

In order to start earning this additional cashback, customers must activate the offer in the Chase app via the Rewards hub.

Deborah Keay, Chief Marketing Officer of the digital bank says: "The festive season is fast approaching and we know consumers are already busy shopping for the holidays. We want to help everyone to have an even more rewarding festive season this year, so we're delighted to be expanding our fuss-free rewards programme so Chase customers earn a little extra back while they spend with Amazon in the run-up to the holiday period."

JPMorgan Chase launched its new digital bank in the U.K. under the Chase brand earlier this year, offering a range of simple, rewarding features to help people budget, manage money, spend and save.

Additional rewarding features include:

Small change round-ups on which customers can earn 5% interest: customers can save as they spend by rounding up their debit card purchases to the nearest £1, and depositing the small change into a separate account where it will earn interest at 5%***.

Fee-free debit card use abroad: customers won't be charged any fees by Chase when using their card while travelling, including for cash withdrawals at ATMs abroad.

A U.K.-led customer support team: with just a few taps in the Chase app, customers will be connected to a specialist 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

New customers interested in taking advantage of the Amazon offer can open a Chase current account quickly and simply by downloading the Chase app.

For more detail on Chase's Amazon offer see www.Chase.co.uk/Amazon.

Notes to editors:

*Exceptions apply see Terms and Conditions at www.Chase.co.uk

**Exceptions apply see Terms and Conditions at www.Chase.co.uk/Amazon

***5% AER (4.89% gross) variable, paid monthly. T&Cs apply

Cashback at Amazon is capped at £5,000 spend (equaling £150 cashback), as part of this promotion. Spending cap includes online purchases, digital downloads, Amazon Prime subscriptions, and items sold by third-party merchants through Amazon.co.uk's marketplace.

This is an additional 2% cashback on top of the current everyday 1% cashback promotion. Once a customer reaches £5,000 (combined pending and cleared purchases) of Amazon.co.uk spend they will not receive the additional 2% but will still continue to receive the 1% from the current everyday 1% cashback promotion. Chase's 1% cashback promotion is uncapped.

About Chase in the U.K.

Chase is the consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase Co (NYSE: JPM), a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.8 trillion and operations worldwide.

Headquartered in Canary Wharf, London, the new U.K. bank is designed specifically to meet the needs of customers in the country. It will provide a range of banking products and features, having started with a current account. In the U.K., Chase is a trading name of J.P. Morgan Europe Limited. J.P. Morgan Europe Limited is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by both the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority. For more information, go to chase.co.uk.

