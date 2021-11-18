- (PLX AI) - RWE and partners to build pioneering direct reduction test plant with hydrogen in Lingen.
- • Olaf Lies, Minister for Environment, Energy, Building and Climate Protection in Lower Saxony announced the state's commitment to providing €3 million of funding to the CO2GRAB start-up
- • In 2022, the demonstration project for a green hydrogen direct reduction plant is to be built on RWE's Lingen power plant site
- • In green direct reduction, iron ore is reduced using hydrogen
- • During the first stage of the research project, over 1 ton/hour of green iron (sponge iron) will be produced using green hydrogen
- • Green hydrogen is to be produced in electrolysers on the power plant site and fed into the DRI plant
