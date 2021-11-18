BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd - Result of AGM

BMO Real Estate Investments Limited

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 41870)

LEI Number: 2138001XRCB89W6XTR23

(The "Company")

18 NOVEMBER 2021

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held yesterday, all Ordinary Resolutions set out in the Annual General Meeting Notice sent to Shareholders dated 7 October 2021 were duly passed.

Details of the proxy voting results which should be read along side the Notice are noted below:

Ordinary Resolution For Discretion

(voted in favour) Against Abstain 1 84,740,911 55,828 319,331 101,609 2 84,312,080 55,828 500,137 349,634 3 84,914,950 55,828 236,902 10,000 4 84,761,276 55,828 357,572 43,003 5 84,801,367 55,578 316,931 43,802 6 84,827,145 55,828 279,474 55,232 7 84,850,397 55,828 255,652 55,802 8 84,673,603 55,578 433,266 55,232 9 84,730,386 55,828 366,438 65,027 10 84,712,298 55,828 294,443 155,109 Special Resolution For Discretion

(voted in favour) Against Abstain 11 73,894,003 55,828 11,098,637 169,210 12 84,807,751 55,578 196,050 158,300

Note -A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.

The Special Resolutions were as follows:

Special Resolution 11

That the Directors of the Company be and are hereby generally empowered to allot ordinary shares in the Company or grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert securities into, ordinary shares in the Company (''equity securities'') for cash, including by way of a sale of ordinary shares held by the Company as treasury shares, as if any pre-emption rights in relation to the issue of shares set out in the Listing Rules made by the Financial Conduct Authority under part VI of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended) did not apply to any such allotment of equity securities, provided that this power:

(a) expires at the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company after the passing of this resolution or on the expiry of 15 months from the passing of this resolution, whichever is the earlier, save that the Company may, before such expiry, make an offer or agreement which would or might require equity securities to be allotted after such expiry and the Directors may allot equity securities in pursuance of any such offer or agreement as if the power conferred hereby had not expired; and

(b) shall be limited to the allotment of equity securities up to an aggregate nominal value of £240,705 being 10 per cent of the issued share capital of the Company, as at 7 October 2021.

Special Resolution 12

That the Company be authorised, in accordance with section 315 of the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (the 'Law'), to make market purchases (within the meaning of section 316 of the Law) of Ordinary Shares of 1p each (''Ordinary Shares'') (either for retention as treasury shares or cancellation) provided that:

(a) the maximum number of Ordinary Shares hereby authorised to be purchased shall be 14.99 per cent of the issued Ordinary Shares on the date on which this resolution is passed;

(b) the minimum price which may be paid for an Ordinary Share shall be 1p;

(c) the maximum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid for an Ordinary Share shall be the higher of (i) 105 per cent of the average of the middle market quotations (as derived from the Daily Official List) for the Ordinary Shares for the five business days immediately preceding the date of purchase and (ii) the higher of the last independent trade and the highest current independent bid on the trading venue which the purchase is carried out; and

(d) unless previously varied, revoked or renewed, the authority hereby conferred shall expire on 31 December 2022 or, if earlier, at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2022, save that the Company may, prior to such expiry, enter into a contract to purchase Ordinary Shares under such authority and may make a purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to any such contract.

