- (PLX AI) - Lufthansa acquires sustainable aviation fuel for 250 million US-Dollars and joins SBTi initiative.
- • A few days ago, the Lufthansa Group secured sustainable kerosene for a quarter of a billion US-Dollars in order to be able to meet the foreseeable increase in demand in the coming years. This is the largest pure sustainability investment in the history of the Lufthansa Group to date, the airline said
- • Lufthansa Group sees growing interest in Sustainable Aviation Fuel for CO2-neutral business travel
