Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Resqunit AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (594/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Resqunit AB, company registration number 559339-6806, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Resqunit AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be November 26, 2021. Shares Short name: RESQ ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 10,610,277 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017131220 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 241339 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559339-6806 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------------------------- 50 Industrials ----------------------------------- 5020 Industrial Goods and Services ----------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 7 0412 9954.