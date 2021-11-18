(PLX AI) - BlackRock Investment Management now holds a short position at 0.65% in shares issued by Netcompany Group.
|102,00
|102,30
|14:15
|102,10
|102,20
|14:15
|12:58
|Netcompany Group Short Position Initiated By BlackRock Investment Management
|11:28
|Netcompany Group A/S: Netcompany - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
|11.11.
|Netcompany Group A/S: Netcompany - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
|04.11.
|Netcompany Q3 Revenue Falls Short of Expectations; Shares Drop
|(PLX AI) - Netcompany third-quarter revenue missed analyst expectations, and shares dropped 2.4%• Q3 revenue was DKK 798 million, below consensus of DKK 824 million• Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter...
|04.11.
|Netcompany Group A/S: Netcompany - Launch of share buyback programme
|NETCOMPANY GROUP A/S
|101,70
|-0,49 %