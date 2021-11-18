Developed by a U.S.-based start-up, the new manufacturing process is claimed to reduce silver consumption and improve solar module performance by up to 3 W. It consists of connecting sub-cells in series within a single cell in order to increase the device voltage and without requiring cells to be physically broken and rewired.U.S. start-up Solar Inventions has announced it has been awarded a patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for its Configurable Current Cells, or C3, technology, for solar cell manufacturing. "With U.S. Patent No. 11,145,774 in place, Solar Inventions will be finalizing ...

