Calibre Mining Corp.: Calibre Mining Appoints David Splett as Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) (the "Company" or "Calibre") is pleased to announce the appointment of David Splett as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective November 29, 2021.



Darren Hall, President & Chief Executive Officer of Calibre, stated: "I am delighted to welcome David Splett to the Calibre team as SVP & CFO. David's demonstrated leadership in both C-suite and operational roles will strengthen our executive team as we continue our journey of becoming a multi-jurisdictional quality mid-tier gold producer."

Mr. Splett comes to Calibre with 30 years of international experience, and a demonstrated track record of success in financial and operational roles spanning base & precious metals, industrial minerals, and oil & gas. Prior to joining Calibre, Mr. Splett was the CFO of Elevation Gold. He has also held the positions of CFO Latin America at Goldcorp, Vice President Finance at Mosaic, CFO at Minera Panama and CFO at Antamina. David has degrees in Economics and Administration, along with a Master's degree in Operations Research and an MBA. David is a Certified Public Accountant.

About Calibre Mining Corp.

Calibre Mining is a Canadian-listed international gold mining and exploration company with three 100%-owned operating gold mines and strong exploration assets located in highly prospective gold regions across Nicaragua. The Company is focused on unlocking resources and generating value through sustainable operating performance and a disciplined approach to growth. Since the acquisition of the Limon, Libertad gold mines and Pavon Gold Project, Calibre has proceeded to integrate its operations into a 'hub-and-spoke' operating philosophy whereby the Company can take advantage of reliable infrastructure, favorable transportation costs, and multiple high-grade ore sources that can be processed at either Limon or Libertad, which have a combined 2.7 million tonnes of annual mill throughput capacity.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Calibre's control. For a listing of risk factors applicable to the Company, please refer to Calibre's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020, available on www.sedar.com. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect Calibre's forward-looking statements.

Calibre's forward-looking statements are based on the applicable assumptions and factors management considers reasonable as of the date hereof, based on the information available to management at such time. Calibre does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change other than as required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.