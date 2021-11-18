Sativa Wellness Group Inc.: Sativa Wellness Group Announces Superdrug Partnership

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL) ("Sativa Wellness" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that today it has partnered with Superdrug Stores Plc ("Superdrug") to offer an extensive range of blood tests. The agreement includes 40 Superdrug sites which have trained nurses to take blood for a range of tests including:

Well Woman and Well Man Profiles

Pre-Diabetes

Cholesterol

Organ Health, inc. Heart, Kidney and Liver function

Hormones & Fertility

Iron status

Thyroid Function

The customer orders the test they require from the Goodbody Clinic website and can choose whether to use a personal blood testing option, select a Superdrug Clinic or use one of the participating Goodbody stores to take the blood sample.

Geremy Thomas, Executive Chairman, says; "Our Goodbody clinics partnering with Superdrug for wellness blood tests increases the options available for customers to get the test they choose at a convenient location and allows them to manage their own wellness journey."

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Marc Howells Chief Executive Officer Sativa Wellness Group Inc. +44 (0) 20 7971 1255 enquiries@sativawellnessgroup.com www.sativawellnessgroup.com Anne Tew Chief Financial Officer Sativa Wellness Group Inc. +44 (0) 20 7971 1255 enquiries@sativawellnessgroup.com www.sativawellnessgroup.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Sativa's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes" "plan is" or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur", "will be achieved" or "shortly". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to partnering with Superdrug for wellness blood tests increases the options available for customers to get the test they choose at a convenient location and allows them to manage their own wellness journey. Although Sativa believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this press release, and include but are not limited to partnering with Superdrug for wellness blood tests increases the options available for customers to get the test they choose at a convenient location and allows them to manage their own wellness journey.

Sativa does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Sativa Wellness Group Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/673094/Sativa-Wellness-Group-Announces-Superdrug-Partnership