Vox Royalty Corp.: Vox Provides Development & Exploration Updates And Renews Normal Course Issuer Bid

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / Vox Royalty Corp. (TSXV:VOX)(OTCQX:VOXCF) ("Vox" or the "Company"), a high growth precious metals focused royalty company, is pleased to provide recent development and exploration updates from royalty operating partners Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (GSV) ("Gold Standard Ventures"), Black Cat Syndicate Limited (BC8) ("Black Cat"), Silver Mines Limited (SVL) ("Silver Mines"), Karora Resources Inc. (KRR) ("Karora"), ValOre Metals Corp. (VO) ("ValOre"), and Quantum Graphite Limited (QGL) ("Quantum").

Spencer Cole, Chief Investment Officer stated, "We are excited by yet another month of consistent progress across our royalty assets, particularly by the impending release of the South Railroad feasibility study in Nevada and pre-construction progress at Bulong in Western Australia. Our royalty projects continue to exceed Vox management expectations in terms of their pace of development, the volume of discovery drilling and higher likelihood of royalty revenue for Vox. Based on this strong operator progress, Vox management expects that 2022 has potential to be a record year for discovery drilling, engineering studies being released and projects moving into production."

Key Development Updates

Update on feasibility study, permitting and construction financing at the South Railroad gold project in Nevada by Gold Standard Ventures;

First production guidance reiterated for H2 2022 at Bulong gold project by Black Cat; and

Substantial drilling updates at the Bowdens silver project by Silver Mines, the Higginsville mine by Karora, the Pedra Branca platinum group metals ("PGM") project by ValOre, and the Uley graphite project by Quantum.

South Railroad (Pre-Feasibility) - Feasibility Study Expected Q1 2022

Vox holds a 0.633% net smelter royalty with advance minimum royalty payments over part of the South Railroad gold project, which is located in the prolific Carlin Trend of Nevada;

Vox received initial advance minimum royalty payments of ~C$100,000 from the South Railroad royalty in October 2021;

On November 10, 2021, Gold Standard Ventures announced: It anticipates that the feasibility study for the South Railroad project will be completed in Q1 2022; In-fill drilling results at the Pinion deposit indicates the possibility of converting approximately 350,000 contained ounces of gold for inclusion in the feasibility mine plan in Pinion Phases 4 and 5, expected to be majority royalty-linked based on historical disclosure by Gold Standard Ventures; Expected timing of the Record of Decision permit is anticipated to be in Q1 2023; and It anticipates commencing the construction capital financing process in conjunction with the release of the feasibility study in Q1 2022.

Vox Management Summary: The South Railroad project is advancing in line with Vox management expectations based on due diligence completed for the royalty acquisition in June 2021. The majority of the additional ~350,000 ounces expected in Pinion Phases 4 and 5 are expected to be royalty-linked and to generate meaningful royalty revenue for Vox. 2022 promises to be a transformational year for South Railroad with the release of a feasibility study, construction financing process updates and permitting progress.

Bulong (Pre-Construction) - Production on Track for Second Half of 2022

Vox holds a 1% net smelter royalty over part of the Bulong gold project;

On October 29, 2021, Black Cat announced: that it is in the process of securing all items needed at the processing facility to allow for production to commence in the second half of 2022; 89 holes were drilled at the royalty-linked Myhree deposit in Q3 2021 for a total of 3,217m of grade control drilling; and In Q4 2021 Black Cat's key planned activities are 20,000m of drilling targeting regional discoveries, resource upgrades and maiden ore reserves and the completion of a Pre-Feasibility Study.

Vox Management Summary: Black Cat management continues to rapidly advance the Bulong project towards first production in 2022 alongside an aggressive +80,000m regional discovery drilling program. Management expects that Vox shareholders can look forward to a combination of development and discovery newsflow regarding this highly prospective gold project in Western Australia over the coming months.

Substantial Drilling Updates

Bowdens Silver: Vox holds a 0.85% gross revenue royalty on the Bowdens silver-lead-zinc project and a 1% gross revenue royalty over surrounding regional exploration Tenure. On October 26, 2021, Silver Mines announced that drilling is to continue into 2022 with four diamond rigs operational targeting a maiden underground mineral resource and scoping study of underground mining scenarios;

Vox holds a 0.85% gross revenue royalty on the Bowdens silver-lead-zinc project and a 1% gross revenue royalty over surrounding regional exploration Tenure. Higginsville Gold (Dry Creek): Vox holds a price-linked production royalty (1) that is equal to A$0.60/gram of gold produced at current gold prices (effective 0.85% net smelter return royalty economics) on part of the Higginsville gold mine held by Karora, covering part of the Hidden Secret, Mousehollow and Paleochannels deposits. On November 8, 2021, Karora announced that at Higginsville, resource definition drilling during Q3 2021 was focused on supporting life of mine objectives for the three active mining operations, including testing extensions to the Hidden Secret open pit and Mousehollow Mineral Resource, with results expected before the end of Q4 2021;

Vox holds a price-linked production royalty that is equal to A$0.60/gram of gold produced at current gold prices (effective 0.85% net smelter return royalty economics) on part of the Higginsville gold mine held by Karora, covering part of the Hidden Secret, Mousehollow and Paleochannels deposits. Pedra Branca PGM: Vox holds a 1% net smelter royalty on the Pedra Branca PGM project. On October 20, 2021, ValOre announced that 19 holes were drilled totalling 2,204 metres, with a primary focus of resource expansion. ValOre's VP of Exploration, Colin Smith, stated "2021 drilling at Santo Amaro has greatly advanced the interpreted geological model for the resource-associated ultramafic package, allowing for more targeted resource expansion drilling and a higher level of confidence in future resource estimations." ; and

Vox holds a 1% net smelter royalty on the Pedra Branca PGM project. Uley Graphite: Vox holds a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Uley graphite project. On October 21, 2021, Quantum announced that it had successfully completed its Eastern Conductor drilling program. The program represents extensional drilling immediately to the east of the proposed Uley 2 open pit. The option of extending Uley 2 to the east has a number of advantages including the speedy pathway to a very low-cost extension of the Uley 2 open pit; and On November 1, 2021, Quantum announced that recent assay results returned consistent total graphitic carbon grades and intercept widths. These intercepts are outside of the current Uley 2 resource, highlighting the significant potential for future resource growth.

Vox holds a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Uley graphite project. Vox Management Summary: Vox is unique in the emerging royalty industry in having ~20 separate royalty projects with active exploration programs, many of which are the flagship asset of their listed operating company. 2022 is shaping up to be a record year of drilling across the Vox royalty asset portfolio, which increases the probability of further discoveries and medium to long term royalty cashflow for Vox.

Normal Course Issuer Bid Renewal

The Company's normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") is being renewed after the existing NCIB expires on November 18, 2021. The current NCIB provides Vox with the option to purchase up to 1,628,289 common shares as appropriate opportunities arise from time to time. Under the terms of the renewed NCIB, the Company may repurchase for cancellation up to 1,968,056 common shares, being 5% of the total number of 39,361,137 common shares outstanding as at November 11, 2021. The purchases are to be made at market prices through the facilities of the TSXV or other recognized Canadian marketplaces during the period November 19, 2021 to November 18, 2022.

The Company believes that, from time to time, the market price of its common shares does not reflect the Company's underlying value and future prospects and that, at such times, the purchase of the Company's common shares represents an appropriate use of its financial resources and will enhance shareholder value. Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc. has been appointed by Vox as its broker to assist with purchases pursuant to the normal course issuer bid.

In the last twelve months, the Company has purchased 804,400 common shares pursuant to its NCIB at a weighted average price of C$2.89 per common share through the facilities of the TSXV and other recognized Canadian marketplaces.

Qualified Person

Timothy J. Strong, MIMMM, of Kangari Consulting LLC and a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects , has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release.

About Vox

Vox is a high growth precious metals royalty and streaming company with a portfolio of over 50 royalties and streams spanning eight jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to become the fastest growing company in the royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2019, Vox has announced over 20 separate transactions to acquire over 45 royalties.

Further information on Vox can be found at www.voxroyalty.com.

References & Notes:

The Dry Creek royalty rate is A$0.12 per gram of gold per dry metric tonne of royalty ore, which is defined as mineralised material mined from the applicable tenements which contains an average grade greater than 1 gram of gold per dry metric tonne and not classified as waste or low grade, and the royalty is adjusted monthly as follows: Royalty rate per gram of gold = A$0.12 x (price of gold per gram at Perth Mint / A$14). At the September 2021 average gold price of A$2,330/ounce the effective royalty rate for September 2021 was A$0.67/gram gold per tonne of ore treated. For example, for royalty ore mined at a grade of 2.0g/t the effective royalty rate would be A$1.34/tonne of ore treated. The Dry Creek royalty economics are approximately equivalent to those of a 0.85% net smelter return royalty.

