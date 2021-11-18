Instadose Pharma Corp.: Instadose Secures Another African JV Partner

Instadose Pharma Corp. Announces that Instadose Canada has Established a Strategic Joint Venture Partnership in Cameroon Strengthening its Global Distribution Platform

CHESAPEAKE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / Instadose Pharma Corp. (formerly Mikrocoze) ("Instadose U.S.A.") is pleased to announce that Instadose Pharma Corp. ("Instadose Canada" or the "Company"), has executed a joint venture agreement with its strategic partner in Cameroon (the "Cameroon JV Partner") to grow, cultivate, process, and produce medicinal cannabis in Cameroon for export and sale into Europe through Instadose Canada's Global Distribution Platform (the "Cameroon JV Agreement"). "Cameroon is strategic as it will provide yet another African contributor to the Company's Global Distribution Platform" commented Grant Sanders, Chairman of Instadose Canada. "Cameroon has critical port access and ideal growing conditions for the cultivation of medicinal cannabis", said Mr. Sanders.

Background

In July 2021, Instadose and the Cameroon JV Partner commenced negotiations on a plan of joint venture that would see the parties work together in Cameroon to secure government-issued licenses to, among other rights, grow, cultivate, process, produce, and export medicinal cannabis in and from Cameroon.

Cameroon is strategically located in Africa with port access to the Gulf of Guinea and has ideal agriculture conditions for growing medicinal cannabis. With a population of 27 million people, medicinal cannabis will ultimately be a meaningful contributor to Cameroon's growing economy.

Operational Update

In November 2021, Instadose Canada and the Cameroon JV Partner officially executed the Cameroon JV Agreement. The Cameroon JV Partner has been working with the appropriate authorities in Cameroon for the eventual legalization of the commercial production, distribution, and export of medicinal cannabis in and from the African country. Instadose Canada believes that Cameroon will become a meaningful contributor to the Global Distribution Platform as yet another source of medicinal cannabis in Africa.

About Instadose Canada

Instadose Canada is seeking to create a large commercial outdoor growing, cultivation, production and global distribution platform for medicinal cannabis and cannabinoid oil (the "Global Distribution Platform"). The Company endeavors to utilize the Global Distribution Platform to open the commercial gateway to a new wholesale marketplace capable of providing pharmaceutical industry companies with large, sustainable, consistent, diverse, and low-cost supplies of high-quality medicinal cannabis and cannabinoid oil for use in bulk as an active pharmaceutical ingredient.

Instadose Canada's Global Distribution Platform spans five (5) world continents to date, including Africa, Europe, Asia, South America, and North America. Within each continent, Instadose Canada is establishing operational subsidiaries and joint venture partnerships to secure access to government-issued licenses and permits in countries including The Democratic Republic of the Congo, Southern Africa, the Republic of Cameroon, the Republic of North Macedonia, the Portuguese Republic, the Republic of India, Colombia, Mexico, and Canada, each seeking to increase their level of participation within the global medicinal cannabis industry.

Instadose U.S.A. is in the final stages of completing all of the documentation and anticipated filings required to close its plan of arrangement transaction with Instadose Canada (the "Arrangement"). The Arrangement is being completed under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), pursuant to which Instadose U.S.A. will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares (the "Shares") of Instadose Canada. The consideration to be paid for each Share shall be 1.34 common shares of Instadose U.S.A.

